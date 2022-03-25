Expand / Collapse search
Canadian official knocks Biden, says asking Iran, Venezuela for oil is 'absolutely senseless'

Fox News poll shows only 33% of voters agree with getting oil from Iran and Venezuela

By Nikolas Lanum | Fox News
Canadian official says Biden asking Iran, Venezuela for oil is absolutely ‘senseless’

Alberta, Canada Finance Minister Sonya Savage joins ‘America’s Newsroom’ to discuss calls for President Biden to tap into oil reserves within the U.S. and Canada.

A Canadian official criticized President Biden on Friday, calling his decision to ask countries such as Iran and Venezuela for oil "absolutely senseless." 

"[Canada is] already the largest supplier of energy to the United States, closest friend and ally," Alberta, Canada Finance Minister Sonya Savage said during an appearance on "America’s Newsroom." "And yet we see them going to Venezuela, Iran, Saudi Arabia, for more energy. It’s absolutely senseless. We’re right next door." 

Savage, who is also the leader of the Alberta Legislative Assembly, added that the thought of asking for oil from those countries was "utterly ridiculous" and asserted North America and many European countries have been "funding" Russia’s war on Ukraine through "dysfunctional energy policy." 

SAUDI ARABIA SAYS IT 'WON’T BEAR ANY RESPONSIBILITY' FOR A SHORTAGE OF OIL SUPPLIES

Oil and gas company execs: We would love to bring gas prices down Video

The Canadian official also claimed that nobody from the Biden administration has reached out to her or any other official that she knows of in Alberta, but noted to Trace Gallagher that she has spoken extensively with West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, who has expressed interest in Canadian oil production. 

Savage also announced that Alberta has launched an advocacy campaign in U.S. markets urging prospective trade partners to "look north" for energy security. Alberta is also talking cross-border about formulating a continental energy strategy that looks at energy affordability, liability, as well as the issue of lowering emissions. 

President Biden announces a ban on Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. 

President Biden announces a ban on Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy, Tuesday, March 8, 2022.  (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

According to a Fox News poll conducted March 18-21, 75% of registered voters agree with increasing renewable resources, while 74% agree with increasing the domestic production of oil. Meanwhile, 65% agree with the approval of new oil and gas pipelines. Only 33% of registered voters said that the U.S. should import oil from Iran and Venezuela. 

Earlier this month, U.S. officials spoke with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro for the first bilateral talks in years earlier this month to discuss Russia and oil. U.S. diplomats have sought to find energy alternatives worldwide that could replace Russian oil and gas. 

Nikolas Lanum is a production assistant for Fox News Digital.