Calls for transparency from NBC News grow louder in wake of Paul Pelosi attack bodycam video

Critics are calling for transparency from NBC News after bodycam video of the October attack on Paul Pelosi shed sought-after light on what appeared to be accurate and inaccurate with correspondent Miguel Almaguer’s infamous report that was strangely retracted last year.

In a viral report days after the brutal attack, Almaguer seemed to imply Pelosi, husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, might not have been in immediate danger when police arrived at his San Francisco home the night he was assaulted by suspect David DePape.

NBC quickly retracted Almaguer’s report, with little explanation, and the Comcast-owned network has refused to explain what – if anything – the veteran reporter got wrong. The bizarre handling of the situation has led to all sorts of speculation, and Friday’s release of bodycam footage from the incident was supposed to clear things up. Many media watchdogs have since claimed the footage vindicates Almaguer, while others aren’t so sure.

"NBC just needed to be transparent," Fox News contributor Joe Concha said.

NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck is among the critics of NBC who feels Almaguer deserves an apology from his own network. He also feels the public deserves a full accounting of where the story fell short in its eyes.

"NBC News failed to provide any explanation whatsoever for why they not only suspended Almaguer, but whether any producers were suspended as well as what specifically in his reporting on the incident neglected to meet their standards and practices," he told Fox News Digital. "The video at least partially vindicated his reporting and made NBC's evasive behavior and attempt to sweep Almaguer's reporting and suspension under the rug even more disconcerting."

"For a profession with transparency as a cornerstone, NBC News has failed to practice what is preached. A simple statement that a retracted and deleted story didn't meet your ethical standards was utter nonsense and the video release gave us a reminder of that. If they expected the public to move on, they were mistaken," he added.

Fourth Watch editor Steve Krakauer believes Almaguer's source had "spun a story" that attempted to make it seem like Pelosi was not in immediate danger to help the San Francisco Police Department "cover their inaction."

"NBC's Pelosi report was clearly wrong. I still think it was an extreme step to suspend Almaguer and expire the video, but it did contain false information, likely spun up by the SFPD to make them look better," Krakauer tweeted.

Concha just wants NBC to be honest about the situation and explain the truth to viewers.

"If Almaguer screwed up, they should have been more specific on the what and how after handing down the suspension," he said.

Once the stunning report was retracted by NBC, Almaguer did not appear on air for several weeks, but the network refused to confirm he was suspended with an on-the-record comment. Concha is amused the company that employs Rachel Maddow – whose reporting on allegations of Trump-Russia collusion has come under fire as conspiratorial – was so quick to punish Almaguer but not her.

"Standards are based by who and who isn't expendable, it appears," Concha said.

Almaguer has not responded to multiple requests for comment and his agent declined to speak on the matter.

"In fairness to Miguel, some of the report was accurate… but when Almaguer implies that Paul Pelosi is not in imminent danger, that just took us to a whole new area," Fox News correspondent Griff Jenkins said on "MediaBuzz," noting that Pelosi seemed to be acting appropriately for a person in danger.

DePauw University journalism professor Jeffrey McCall previously blasted NBC News for an "insufficient" explanation of why Almaguer’s reporting was retracted. He believes the Comcast-owned network hasn’t done itself any favors and the bodycam footage only makes things worse.

"NBC has a tricky balancing act here, but it is a challenge they pretty much made for themselves," McCall told Fox New Digital. "NBC brass clearly doesn’t want to manage personnel matters in public, but they should have some responsibility to explain its news standards and why Almaguer’s original report was pulled."

After seeing the video released by authorities, McCall feels the retracted report was "generally on target" aside from the "notable exception that Pelosi did not step back" as Almaguer said.

"That particular detail could have been corrected without necessarily pulling the entire report and making Almaguer disappear from the NBC air," McCall said.

NBC News did not respond when asked if Almaguer’s claim that Pelosi "walked several feet" back towards DePape was the justification for retracting the report.

"Almaguer’s report was, indeed, different and more detailed than the other reports and narratives floating around at that time. It seems a key issue here is whether there was outside pressure influencing NBC’s decisions regarding Almaguer’s reporting, and if so, from where," McCall said.

"If not, it should be simple enough for NBC to explain the journalistic standards that were violated and end the mystery," he added, noting that it’s perfectly acceptable for news organizations to provide clarity surrounding complex and mysterious stories.

"That should be manageable without necessarily demeaning Almaguer, who is a veteran and capable journalist," McCall said.

NBCUniversal announced earlier this month that controversial president Noah Oppenheim was out as the leader of NBC News. Former New York Times deputy managing editor Rebecca Blumenstein is set to join NBC News and will inherit much of Oppenheim’s responsibilities, reporting directly to NBCUniversal News Group Chairman Cesar Conde. Blumenstein did not respond to previous requests about whether she planned to elaborate on what happened with Almaguer’s report.

NBC News did not respond to a request for comment.