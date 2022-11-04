California mother enraged after suspect walks free: 'She punched my one-year-old daughter in the face'

A California mother was horrified to learn that a suspect will not face consequences for an attack on her and her one-year-old baby in a parking lot.

Clarissa Guevara joined "Fox & Friends First" Friday to share her outrage following the decision to dismiss charges against the offender in the case. The court cited a lack of courtroom space and a shortage of judges.

"It is my job as the mother to make sure my daughter is protected, and that day it was taken," she said.

Guevara shared the details of the attack, which occurred as she was picking her daughter up from daycare.

"She came up from behind me and I pleaded to her, I asked her to at least let me put my child down. And as you can see, she disregarded everything and just started throwing punches."

During the attack, Guevara was primarily focused on protecting her child, who she said ended up being struck by the attacker.

"My only thought was to shield her. She just kept going and going. As soon as I heard a pop out of my ear of my daughter getting punched and her high-pitched scream, that scream lives with me forever."

"She punched my daughter in the face," Guevara added. "My one-year-old daughter."

Guevara knew the suspect and described her as "psychotic" and said she fought two pregnant women previously.

Guevara says the incident, which happened six months ago and led to a misdemeanor child endangerment charge against the suspect, stemmed from a domestic issue that a former friend of hers was upset about.

Guevara tearfully described the moment she found out the case was being dismissed.

"After me pleading to him (the judge) multiple times in my statement that I wrote, he still ended up saying there's not enough courtrooms in Riverside County. We're dismissing your case. As soon as I heard dismiss. I just couldn't hold my tears back," she told host Todd Piro.

Guevara said she is worried about the release of the suspect, especially since she knows where her child is located.

"My blood boils. It boils to the core, knowing that she got away and that she's bragging about that she got away."

The county has reportedly dismissed more than 200 criminal cases due to lack of space, citing a backlog from the coronavirus shutdown and a shortage of judges.

Fox News' Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report