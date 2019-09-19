Buttigieg knocks Warren for dodging questions about middle-class tax hikes for 'Medicare-for-all'

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg went after Democratic rival Sen. Elizabeth Warren over what he described as her "evasive" response to questions on whether the middle class will be hit with a tax hike to fund her "Medicare-for-all" plan.

As part of his own proposal, Buttigieg vowed that taxes wouldn't increase on the middle class and went after other candidates who are championing "Medicare-for-all" without "plainly" explaining how to get there.

"Senator Warren is known for being straightforward and was extremely evasive when asked that question and we've seen that repeatedly," Buttigieg told CNN anchor Jake Tapper. "I think that if you are proud of your plan and it's the right plan, you should defend it in straightforward terms."

He added, "I think it's puzzling that when everybody knows the answer to that question of whether her plan and Senator Sanders' plan would raise middle-class taxes is 'yes.' [So] why wouldn't you just say so and then explain why that's the better way forward."

WARREN GETS STUMPED BY COLBERT WHEN PRESSED ON MIDDLE-CLASS TAX HIKES TO FUND MEDICARE-FOR-ALL

Warren raised eyebrows earlier this week during her appearance on "The Late Show" when host Stephen Colbert pressed her on whether there would be a tax hike on the middle class.

"You keep being asked in the debates how are you going to pay for it, are you going to be raising the middle-class taxes... How are you going to pay for it? Are you going to be raising the middle-class taxes?" Colbert asked.

"So, here's how we're going to do this," Warren responded. "Costs are going to go up for the wealthiest Americans, for big corporations... and hard-working middle-class families are going to see their costs going down."

"But will their taxes go up?" Colbert pressed.

"But, here's the thing," Warren said.

"But, here's the thing," Colbert grinningly interrupted. "I've listened to these answers a few times before and I just want to make a parallel suggestion to you that you might defend the taxes perhaps that you’re not mentioning in your sentence."