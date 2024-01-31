Expand / Collapse search
Bud Light partners with comedian Shane Gills after company's fall from grace

Comedian announces partnership with Bud Light in a post on Instagram

By Kendall Tietz Fox News
Comedian Shane Gillis will partner with beer brand Bud Light following a dismal year for the brand, according to a company post on Instagram

"Welcome to the team @shanemgillis, excited to be a part of your 2024 tour," the beer brand posted

"Excited to announce partnership with Bud Light #budlightpartner," Gillis posted to his Instagram account

Bud Light sales plummeted last year after news broke that the brand had partnered with transgender influencer and activist Dylan Mulvaney.

COUNTRY STAR BRANTLEY GILBERT REJECTS BUD LIGHT TOSSED TO HIM ONSTAGE: ‘F--- THAT!'

Mulvaney was announced as a Bud Light spokesperson to promote the March Madness basketball tournament in April, which prompted a months-long boycott of the brand. The trans activist showed off cans of Bud Light sent by Anheuser-Busch that featured Mulvaney's face, celebrating a milestone in her viral "365 Days of Girlhood" series, where the influencer detailed her daily experiences in her first year identifying as a transgender woman on TikTok. The partnership led to backlash and plummeting Bud Light sales, which resulted in the company no longer being America's top-selling beer brand

    The commemorative Bud Light can featuring TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney. (Dylan Mulvaney/Instagram)

    Bud Light sales plummeted after a promotional partnership with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney caused widespread backlash. (Instagram)

    Transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney was recently honored on Forbes' latest "30 Under 30" list. (Vivien Killilea / Stringer)

In addition to the Mulvaney partnership, Bud Light‘s marketing VP at the time, Alissa Heinerscheid, aired her thoughts on the brand's consumers in an interview. She talked about what she brought to the brand was a "belief" that to evolve and elevate means to incorporate "inclusivity, it means shifting the tone, it means having a campaign that’s truly inclusive, and feels lighter and brighter and different, and appeals to women and to men."

BUD LIGHT NOW SELLING FOR LESS THAN WATER IN SOME PLACES

Heinerscheid suggested that "representation is sort of at the heart of evolution, you have got to see people who reflect you in the work."

"We had this hangover, I mean Bud Light had been kind of a brand of fratty, kind of out of touch humor, and it was really important that we had another approach," she added. 

Bud Light VP

Bud Light VP Alissa Heinerscheid explains how she brought her personal values to the Bud Light brand. (Make Yourself at Home podcast)

Heinerscheid has reportedly since been fired. 

Gillis is no stranger to cancel culture himself. The comic was hired by "Saturday Night Live" in 2019, but was promptly fired after old jokes he made on his podcast resurfaced, which many interpreted as racist. 

HEINEKEN CEO SAYS COMPANIES NEED ‘TO BE BALANCED’ IN WAKE OF BUD LIGHT CONTROVERSY

"After talking with Shane Gillis, we have decided that he will not be joining SNL," the show stated at the time. "We were not aware of his prior remarks that have surfaced over the past few days. The language he used is offensive, hurtful and unacceptable. We are sorry that we did not see these clips earlier, and that our vetting process was not up to our standard."

Gillis recently appeared on the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, where he and host Joe Rogan discussed the Dylan Mulvaney disaster.

"It became a joke," Gillis told Rogan. "That’s tough to overcome, marketing-wise. It’s tough to get people to order a Bud Light publicly. You’re gonna get made fun of."

"There’s never been a brand that has been hit like this before," Rogan added. 

Anheuser-Busch did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

