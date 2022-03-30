Former British politician Nigel Farage calls out the West's foreign policy related to Ukraine: 'Madness'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former leader of the UK Independence Party, Nigel Farage, said she was surprised the 25th Amendment in the Constitution wasn't invoked after Biden suggested U.S. soldiers would step foot in Ukraine.

Biden told the 82nd Airborne Division, "You’re going to see when you’re there, and some of you have been there, you’re gonna see — you’re gonna see women, young people standing in the middle in front of a damned tank just saying, ‘I’m not leaving, I’m holding my ground,’" Biden said in Rzeszow, Poland, on Friday.

"I can't believe there aren't more commentators calling for the 25th Amendment to be invoked [on President Biden who] tells the 82nd Airborne they're going into Ukraine, who backs Putin deeper into a corner," the former member of European Parliament said on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Wednesday.

Farage said the West should take a more strategic posture with Russia, and stop meddling in unnecessary foreign affairs.

"Our predecessors, our leaders and generations before were much more intelligent than this. It's madness," Farage told host Tucker Carlson.

"I mean, why even after the date the invasion were American and British and other NATO sources insisting they thought Ukraine should be able to join. We have lost sense of anything," he said.

"We should have tried to make Vladimir Putin somebody we could do business with. Not somebody we provoked."