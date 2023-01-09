Bob Saget's wife asks Elon Musk to return verification to his Twitter account on first anniversary of death

Bob Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo asked Elon Musk to re-verify her late husband's Twitter account on the first anniversary of his death.

Marking a year since the "Full House" star's tragic passing, Rizzo issued a public plea on Twitter Monday asking the platform's CEO to reinstate the verification on Saget's account, which still boasts 2.2 M followers despite being inactive since January 2022.

"Hi @elonmusk-today on the 1 year anniversary of Bob’s (@bobsaget) passing, I saw he’s no longer verified? My husband truly loved Twitter. Out of respect for his legacy, can something be done? Thank you kindly (friends, please help)," Rizzo tweeted.

In a follow-up tweet, Rizzo explained her reasoning for wanting to preserve her husband's verification on the platform.

"And the only reason I’m addressing this at all is because I know Bob would be very bummed about this," she wrote. "He’d say, ‘Hey, if someone goes to see my page and all the jokes I’ve tweeted over the years, how will they know it’s for sure me!?'"

Saget passed away on Jan. 9, 2022 at the age of 65. He was found unresponsive in an Orlando, Florida, hotel room. It was later determined that he died as a result of head trauma.

His last tweet was posted just hours before his death, in which he described being "happily addicted" to comedy after performing in Jacksonville as part of his 2022 comedy tour.

Rizzo paid tribute to her husband of four years on Instagram this week, posting a slideshow that featured pictures of the two of them with Ben Folds' "The Luckiest" playing in the background. She referred to the song as "one of Bob's favorite songs." In the caption, she questioned how it was possible she hasn't "talked to or seen (her) loving husband in a whole year," saying "the surreal-ness never subsides."

On Christmas Day, Rizzo shared a photo of her and Saget holding hands, along with a lengthy heartfelt message for the holidays.

"Cherish every single moment. I certainly didn’t think that our first Christmas together (in the same city) last year would be our last…" she said in part.

"He certainly left a lasting impression that I’m so grateful for. But Bob did that with everyone he met. The holidays are a time for hope, love, and togetherness… As I’ve said before, I’m just so grateful that I got to have that incredible man in my life and that I got to be in his for 6 years. There’s no greater Christmas present than that."

Musk has not publicly responded to Rizzo's request. Saget's account remains un-verified as of Monday evening.

Fox News' Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.