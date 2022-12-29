Bob Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo on 1 year since his ‘surreal’ death: Grief morphed into 'tremendous gratitude'

Kelly Rizzo is speaking out about her late husband Bob Saget ahead of the one-year mark of his tragic death.

During an appearance on "Today," Rizzo reflected on how she has coped without the late "Full House" star in an emotional interview.

"When I think about the fact that I haven’t talked to or seen my husband in a year, that’s very surreal and very, very strange," Rizzo remarked through tears.

Saget passed away on Jan. 9 at the age of 65. He was found unresponsive in an Orlando, Florida, hotel room.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department confirmed Saget's death on social media, saying they found no signs of foul play or drug use.

After losing her husband of four years, Rizzo noted that remaining close to his three daughters – Aubrey, 35, Lara, 33, and Jennifer, 30 -- from a previous marriage has helped with the healing process.

"The three of them are just everything to me because they were everything to him, and so keeping them close really is everything," she emphasized.

Saget and Rizzo tied the knot in 2018.

On Christmas Day, Rizzo shared a photo of her and Saget holding hands, along with a lengthy heartfelt message for the holidays.

"Cherish every single moment. I certainly didn’t think that our first Christmas together (in the same city) last year would be our last…" she said in part.

"He certainly left a lasting impression that I’m so grateful for. But Bob did that with everyone he met. The holidays are a time for hope, love, and togetherness… As I’ve said before, I’m just so grateful that I got to have that incredible man in my life and that I got to be in his for 6 years. There’s no greater Christmas present than that."

The 43-year-old continued to thank everyone for their support over the past year as she grieved the loss of Saget.

During her "Today" interview, she opened up about the whirlwind of emotions she has felt since his death.

"The missing him and the being sad about it doesn’t go away, but the grief now has really morphed into just this tremendous gratitude for the time that we had together," she told the media outlet.

Although Rizzo predicted at the beginning of the year that Saget’s death would be the "worst thing" she ever had to experience, she admitted she is attempting to look on the brighter side of her tragic loss.

"Bob did that. He had so much loss in his life, and he turned everything into a positive, reflective experience. If he did that, then I want to use this experience in the same way."