'Black alien' who mutilated his body says restaurants refuse to serve him

One Frenchman, who calls himself the "black alien" after mutilating his body with various surgeries, tattoos, and other procedures, now he says restaurants are scared to serve him over his extreme appearance.

33-year-old Anthony Loffredo covered his entire body in tattoos, cut off his ears, fingers, nostrils, and upper lip, and is now eyeing a potential leg amputation.

But, despite claiming that he is just a "normal guy," he says restaurants are afraid to open their doors for him.

"I would say like they say not to judge a book by a cover or its cover," Fox News' Julie Banderas said on Gutfeld! last week. "I would say judge all you want when it comes to this guy."



"If I was working at a restaurant, and he walked in, I would hide under the counter… So, I don't blame people for wanting to run away from him," Banderas added. "But I will say once again, I think he has a nice body."

Loffredo has said he decided to embark on the extreme modifications as a ploy to gain self-confidence - and that his journey to become more alien-like has done just that.

"It helps me to understand life," Loffredo told LAD Bible. "I feel more like myself."



In addition to the extreme body modification he's undergone, Loffredo has also sharpened his teeth, dyed them purple, and changed the color of his eyes numerous times – prompting some restaurants to refuse to serve him.

"Sometimes the server says I can't eat on the terrace," Loffredo said.

Kat Timpf noted that while it was "fine" he decided to embark on extreme appearance changes, those changes have societal implications.

"Obviously, you're not employable," Timpf said. "I mean, Hot Topic, you'd be promoted quickly… you'd be right to the manager… the day you walk in. But you know, like there's something deeply wrong with you and if you're happy that's… fine. But also like, it doesn't make me want to eat."



Luckily for Loffredo, he has said his mother is accepting of his transformation to become alien-like - despite notable judgment from his peers.