Woman honors father by getting 90 percent of body tattooed: 'Booked my first tattoo with my dad'

A woman has chosen a unique way to honor her dad — by tattooing 90 percent of her body.

Nadine Anderson, 23, grew up idolizing her father’s ink.

“My dad had two sleeves when I was growing up and I always wanted them,” the woman from Dundee, Scotland, told the New York Post.

Anderson says she spent years “constantly looking at Pinterest forums” for new tattoo styles and body modifications to “decide how I wanted to look when I turned 18.” And as soon as Anderson, who works as a health care assistant, reached the legal age, she got a "tree of life" tattoo on her forearm.

“I discussed my first tattoo with my dad, and he supported my decision, [saying], ‘As long as you’re sure you want to do it.’ So I went and booked my first tattoo with my dad,” she said, the New York Post reported.

Since the age of 18, Anderson has continued to get tattoos, increasing her coverage to 90 percent of her body, by her own estimate.

“Some [friends and family] think I’m crazy, but I’ve always [spoken] about being covered [so] at the end of the day, I’m still Nadine and they still love me. If anything, I’m just more me,” she said, adding that she's spent around $19,400 on her current “whole bodysuit” of tattoos.

Anderson says she's particularly fond of blackout tattoos – where large parts of skin are covered completely with dark, black ink – and wants to add “a little bit more under [her] right eye because there’s spaces.” But even amid all that, she still wants people to be able to tell what she looks like.

“You can still tell what my features are like naturally, and I wouldn’t want to take away from that because I think that’s the beauty of that tattoo.”

The young woman isn’t concerned about possibly regretting her tattoos, or her multiple piercings, or her split tongue, or the scarification (a body modification achieved through scarring the skin) which she had done on her head.

“They say things like, ‘You’ve ruined your life’, ‘You can’t be employed’ and ‘You’ll regret this in 40 years,’ blah blah blah, but at the end of the day I’m fully employed,” she says. “I’ve paid for every single tattoo out of my own wages, no one’s ever paid for them. I’ve got my own flat and honestly I live a very normal life.”