Bill Maher gives NFL star blunt parenting advice and warns him not to take any 's--t' from his kids

By Rachel del Guidice Fox News
Published
Bill Maher says he has a "dim" view of modern parenting and is encouraging parents today to be "traditional." 

Bill Maher said he has a "dim" view of modern parenting and encouraged parents to be "traditional." 

"Well, I hope you're a traditional parent," Maher said Monday during his "Club Random" podcast with guest Odell Beckham Jr., a three-time Pro Bowl NFL wide receiver.

Maher, who recently revealed in another episode of his podcast that he never left the Democratic Party because he was never a member to begin with, seemed disappointed in parents today. 

MAHER WARNS DEMS' REFUSAL TO DITCH UNPOPULAR 'WOKE' ISSUES MAY MAKE THEM AN 'IRRELEVANT PARTY'

Comedian and HBO host Bill Maher says he has a "dim" view of modern parenting and is encouraging parents today to be "traditional."  (HBO)

"I have a dim view of modern parenting, and not that I am one, but I'm not oblivious to what it looks like because I see these little rapscallions around me sometimes when I'm out and so forth, and they have no respect for their parents," Maher said. 

His parenting advice to Beckham, who was released by the Miami Dolphins in 2024, was blunt. 

"Don't take any s--- from your kid. It'll make your life and the kids' life better," Maher said. 

He also cautioned Beckham against letting his 3-year-old son use social media. 

"When he gets a little older, keep him away from social media too much," Maher said, acknowledging that by the time he is old enough to use social media, it "might be implanted in our brains and the robots are going to take over." 

BILL MAHER SAYS DEMS ARE ‘DOOMED’ IF THEY WON’T STAND UP TO RADICAL ANTI-ISRAEL PROPAGANDA FROM THE YOUNG

Bill Maher and John Fetterman

Bill Maher recently agreed with Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., who said that Democrats’ defense of the Los Angeles anti-ICE protests would be "good for Trump,"

Maher has become increasingly critical of the progressive orthodoxy of far-left or "woke" views.

He recently said Democrats need to "do something" about "The View," and called out Whoopi Goldberg when she said that life for Black Americans is the same as the plight Iranian women face living under their country’s regime.

Maher also recently agreed with Sen. John Fetterman, D-Penn., who said that Democrats’ defense of the Los Angeles anti-ICE protests would be "good for Trump," and additionally praised Democrats for moving "back to sanity" after The New York Times took a more "sensible liberal, not crazy woke" stance on transgender issues. 

Bill Maher's parenting advice includes "Don't take any sh-- from your kid, it'll make your life and the kids' life better."  

Rachel del Guidice is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to rachel.delguidice@fox.com.