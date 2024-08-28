Bill Barr, other ex-attorneys general urge ABC debate moderators to ask specific questions about Supreme Court

Former attorneys general of the United States sent a letter to ABC News honchos urging specific questions about the U.S. Supreme Court to be asked during the Disney-owned network’s upcoming presidential debate.

Vice President Harris and former President Trump are set to square off on September 10 on ABC. Ex-Attorneys General William Barr, Edwin Meese, Michael Mukasey and Jeff Sessions, along with First Liberty Institute president Kelly Shackelford, signed the letter addressed to debate moderators Linsey Davis, David Muir and ABC executives that has been obtained by Fox News Digital.

"The United States Supreme Court is one of the most consequential institutions in the nation. Opinions issued by the justices have a deep and lasting impact on the lives of all Americans. In the wake of recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions, including the Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade, a national debate has arisen over the structure and role of the U.S. Supreme Court. However, the presidential candidates have had little opportunity to explain their stances on this crucial issue," the letter began.

JAMES CARVILLE SAYS AMERICANS ARE HOPING TRUMP AND HARRIS DEBATE IS A ‘TRAIN WRECK’

"As Americans prepare to vote for president, it would be helpful and appropriate for them to hear how former President Trump and Vice President Harris would seek to impact the Court," the letter continued. "We respectfully request that you consider asking the following questions during the ABC 2024 Presidential Debate."

The ex-Attorneys General detailed a pair of questions they want Trump and Harris to answer.

"Recently, a national debate has arisen over the proper structure, role, and jurisdiction of the U.S. Supreme Court. Multiple measures have been proposed to transform the Court, including President Joe Biden’s proposal to impose term limits and an ‘ethics’ code of conduct on the U.S. Supreme Court justices. Also, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has proposed a bill to strip the U.S. Supreme Court of jurisdiction to hear certain cases. Many of these proposals would require an amendment to the U.S. Constitution to be enacted. But one proposal that would require only a majority vote in Congress would be a measure to expand the size of the U.S. Supreme Court by adding additional justices to the bench," they explained before suggesting that Trump and Harris are asked their position on expanding the Supreme Court.

HARRIS-TRUMP SHOWDOWN: TOP POLITICAL HANDICAPPER SHIFTS RATINGS IN KEY STATES

"Nominating a justice to the United States Supreme Court is one of the most consequential executive actions a President can take. Most presidential appointments, even cabinet-level nominations, are temporary. But U.S. Supreme Court appointments are for a lifetime," they continued. "The judicial appointments made in the past have had an undeniable impact on the ideological balance of the Court that continues to this day. Due to the impact that the president’s U.S. Supreme Court appointments will have on the lives of all Americans."

Barr, Meese, Mukasey, Sessions and Shackelford proposed that the ABC moderators also ask, "What criteria will you consider when deciding who to nominate to the U.S. Supreme Court if a vacancy should arise during your presidency?"

"Thank you for your consideration. We hope our suggested questions and the resulting answers will shed light on a subject of great significance to millions of Americans," they wrote to conclude the letter.

ABC News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.