James Carville says Americans are hoping Trump and Harris debate is a ‘train wreck’

Trump and Harris are scheduled to debate on Sept. 10 in Philadelphia

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
James Carville says that Americans are hoping Trump and Harris debate is a 'train wreck'

James Carville says that Americans are hoping Trump and Harris debate is a ‘train wreck’

Political commentator James Carville said that Americans will watch the debate between former President Trump and Vice President Harris because they enjoy a media "train wreck."

Democratic strategist James Carville said Americans will watch the debate between Vice President Harris and former President Trump in high numbers because they enjoy watching a media "train wreck" unfold on TV. 

"There’s nothing more that America likes than a train wreck. And they saw one on June 27th," Carville said, referring to President Biden's disastrous debate performance against Trump. "So they’re going to tune in, in hopes to see another train wreck. People just love train wrecks."

The Trump and Harris campaigns have been arguing over the debate rules after both candidates agreed to a debate on September 10 in Philadelphia hosted by ABC News. 

HARRIS LEAVES OUT DEADLY BOTCHED AFGHANISTAN WITHDRAWAL IN SOARING PRO-MILITARY DNC SPEECH

James Carville on CNN

Political commentator James Carville said that Americans will watch the debate between former President Trump and Vice President Harris in high numbers because they enjoy watching a media "train wreck" unfold on TV.  (CNN)

"Trump needs this debate. He had to take it," Carville said. "He instinctively knows that." 

"It's going to get enormous ratings," he added. 

"They'll be watching in anticipation come September 10," Carville said. 

Both the Trump and Harris campaigns have been dueling over the debate rules in recent days. 

Trump spokesman Jason Miller said the Harris campaign was trying to change the set-up of the debate. 

"Enough with the games," Miller previously told Fox News Digital in a statement. "We accepted the ABC debate under the exact same terms as the CNN debate."

CURRENT POLLS ACTUALLY SHOULD GIVE HARRIS BACKERS REASON TO WORRY ABOUT HER CHANCES: DEM STRATEGIST

This combination of photos taken at campaign rallies in Atlanta shows Vice President Kamala Harris on July 30, 2024, left, and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump on Aug. 3.

This combination of photos taken at campaign rallies in Atlanta shows Vice President Kamala Harris on July 30, 2024, left, and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump on Aug. 3. (AP Photos)

Harris campaign senior adviser Brian Fallon previously told Fox News Digital that ABC and other networks should encourage both Trump and Harris to keep their mics on throughout the entirety of the debate. 

"We have told ABC and other networks seeking to host a possible October debate that we believe both candidates’ mics should be live throughout the full broadcast," Fallon said. "Our understanding is that Trump’s handlers prefer the muted microphone because they don’t think their candidate can act presidential for 90 minutes on his own." 

"We suspect Trump’s team has not even told their boss about this dispute because it would be too embarrassing to admit they don’t think he can handle himself against Vice President Harris without the benefit of a mute button," Fallon continued. "The Vice President is ready to deal with Trump’s constant lies and interruptions in real time. Trump should stop hiding behind the mute button."

The Trump and Harris campaigns did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital regarding Carville's comments. 

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.