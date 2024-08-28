James Carville says Americans are hoping Trump and Harris debate is a ‘train wreck’

Democratic strategist James Carville said Americans will watch the debate between Vice President Harris and former President Trump in high numbers because they enjoy watching a media "train wreck" unfold on TV.

"There’s nothing more that America likes than a train wreck. And they saw one on June 27th," Carville said, referring to President Biden's disastrous debate performance against Trump. "So they’re going to tune in, in hopes to see another train wreck. People just love train wrecks."

The Trump and Harris campaigns have been arguing over the debate rules after both candidates agreed to a debate on September 10 in Philadelphia hosted by ABC News.

"Trump needs this debate. He had to take it," Carville said. "He instinctively knows that."

"It's going to get enormous ratings," he added.

"They'll be watching in anticipation come September 10," Carville said.

Both the Trump and Harris campaigns have been dueling over the debate rules in recent days.

Trump spokesman Jason Miller said the Harris campaign was trying to change the set-up of the debate.

"Enough with the games," Miller previously told Fox News Digital in a statement. "We accepted the ABC debate under the exact same terms as the CNN debate."

Harris campaign senior adviser Brian Fallon previously told Fox News Digital that ABC and other networks should encourage both Trump and Harris to keep their mics on throughout the entirety of the debate.

"We have told ABC and other networks seeking to host a possible October debate that we believe both candidates’ mics should be live throughout the full broadcast," Fallon said. "Our understanding is that Trump’s handlers prefer the muted microphone because they don’t think their candidate can act presidential for 90 minutes on his own."

"We suspect Trump’s team has not even told their boss about this dispute because it would be too embarrassing to admit they don’t think he can handle himself against Vice President Harris without the benefit of a mute button," Fallon continued. "The Vice President is ready to deal with Trump’s constant lies and interruptions in real time. Trump should stop hiding behind the mute button."

The Trump and Harris campaigns did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital regarding Carville's comments.