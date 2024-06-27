'Biden's age' and 'Trump's mouth' concern voters in battleground states ahead of debate: report

Voters in multiple battleground states, including Arizona, Georgia and Michigan, voiced concerns about both former President Trump and President Biden in interviews that aired Thursday with CNN's John King.

"I just don't feel comfortable with Biden's age, and I don't feel comfortable with Trump's mouth," Georgia voter Kim Cavaliere told King.

Biden and Trump are battling for dominance in key battleground states that will likely decide the 2024 presidential election as issues that inflame both parties — like the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas war — further divide voters.

"I liked what happened in our economy when Donald Trump was president," Iowa voter Chris Mudd told King. "I liked that 'America First' mindset."

"At this juncture, they both had four years, and I'm just eight years more frustrated than I was before," Arizona voter Ray Flores said of both Biden and Trump. "I wish we had a candidate that had more of a middle of life and middle of the road perspective."

"I'm very uncomfortable right now with either choice," Flores said.

"Everything here in Georgia is so expensive," Georgia voter Carey Fulks told CNN. "I can only afford so much with whatever job I find."

"It's just me and my wife, and it's $200 every time I go to the grocery store," Walter Robinson Jr. told King.

King also spoke with voters who have split with Biden over the Israel-Hamas war, particularly in Michigan, which has a large Muslim community.

"Nobody wants to vote for Biden," Wolverine State voter Ibrahim Ghazal said. "If Biden wants to get certain votes, he needs to change course."

Some voters told King they were considering not voting for their party's leading candidate.

"Honestly, I wish that there was another candidate that would have come through the primaries instead of it being just Donald Trump," Georgia conservative voter Matt Vrahiotes said.

Polling and data guru Nate Silver revealed data on Wednesday that indicates Trump is solidly favored to win the White House.

Silver's forecast model, based on 40,000 simulations, found Trump had a 65.7% of winning the electoral college, compared to Biden, who had a 33.7% chance. However, Biden is slightly favored to win the popular vote. Trump lost the popular vote in 2016 but won the presidency with a slew of narrow swing state wins.

The Biden and Trump campaigns did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.



