Biden slammed for claiming public didn't know 'what the hell a supply chain was': 'Insulting Americans'

Critics of President Biden blasted the president for claiming Americans didn’t understand what a "supply chain" was "10 years ago."

During a recent rally in Michigan, Biden suggested that the crowd, and Americans in general, had no idea what a supply chain was until it became a recent media topic related to the country’s economic troubles in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While giving his speech, he said, "Ten years ago, how many of you knew what the hell a supply chain was? No, I’m serious!"

Biden made a similar point last year when asked about his plan to address the country’s economic problems during a press conference.

Trying to absolve his administration by suggesting that solving the economic crisis is more complicated than Americans realize, he asked a reporter, "If we were all going out and having lunch together, and I said, 'Let’s ask whoever's in the next table, no matter what restaurant we’re in, have them explain the supply chain to us.' Do you think they’d understand what we’re talking about?"

At the time, Biden was criticized for the statement. Grabien.com founder Tom Elliott tweeted that the president "mocks Americans’ intelligence."

Biden’s latest remarks received similar treatment from irked Twitter users.

Former MLB pitcher Brad Ziegler slammed the president, tweeting, "We’re all morons, right @POTUS? No one ever had business class in middle school."

Author Alan Roberts roasted Biden, tweeting, "Dude who cannot ride a bike successfully thinks full on adults don’t understand how the grocery stores are restocked. Talk about elitist thinking."

Rep.-elect John James, R-Mich., answered Biden’s question, writing, "Me. I did. And so did all the other auto workers in my district who’ve watched their jobs sent to Mexico and China because of anti-business lib policies!"

Twitter influencer and DJ, Dante Deiana, quipped, "At this point where we’re at as a species, gimme 4 more years of this guy. He’s somehow managed to be a bigger clown show than trump. Constant comedy."

Maryland state delegate Matt Morgan replied to Biden, tweeting, "Everyone but you."

Conservative influencer Paul Szypula tweeted, "Biden just told unions workers that 10 years ago they didn’t even know ‘what the hell a supply chain was.’ Instead of insulting Americans why doesn’t Biden apologize to them for ruining their economy and then resign?"

Conservative radio host Derek Hunter mimed Biden, tweeting, "’Look, you're blue collar guys, you're morons, you don't even understand the basics about economics or how things get anywhere. You're dumb. Just keep voting for Democrats like your masters, er, union bosses tell you to.’"

Fellow radio host Joe Cunningham sarcastically quipped, "Most pro-union president ever."