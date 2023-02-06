Biden admin under fire for pursuing diversity over merit: They're finding people 'who aren't highly-skilled'

President Biden has nominated a record number of diverse judges to the federal judiciary, with nearly 65% being people of color, according to an analysis by Balls & Strikes.

The outlet found that out of 97 confirmed federal judges, five are White men and 22 are Black women. Female judges make up 66% of the confirmations compared to 24% under former President Donald Trump and 42% under former President Barack Obama.

Project 21 co-chairman Horace Cooper called out the Biden administration for its seemingly race-based confirmations Monday, arguing it is trying to replace excellence and merit with diversity.

"What we're seeing from the Biden administration, and which is what we're seeing generally from the progressive movement, is this idea that we just need to reshape the judiciary in a way under color," he said on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"I use that term in a duplicative way by pretending that we're making the courts look more like America. But the truth of the matter is we're finding people - they aren't talented, they aren't highly-skilled, but they know progressive vision just like the back of their hand."

Cooper added that America ultimately "suffers" because of this practice.

Host Tucker Carlson highlighted an exchange between Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.,and Biden judicial nominee Charnelle Bjelkengren.

Bjelkengren could not answer Kennedy's questions about what different parts of the U.S. Constitution do, saying certain articles weren't "coming to mind."

Carlson said the response was "unbelievably degrading" and wondered why Biden nominated a judge who "knew nothing" about the Constitution.

Cooper agreed, adding he doesn't want people to be hired to prestigious positions only on the basis of race.

"I don't want the cardiologist to be chosen by his color. I don't want the pilot to be chosen by his race. And I don't want the judiciary to be chosen that way," he explained. "We need excellence. And this administration doesn't want that criticism."