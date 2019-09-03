Brit Hume: Biden may see 2020 hopes as 'culmination of his career'

Fox News political analyst Brit Hume reacted to former Vice President Joe Biden telling reporters he could still live happily without being elected president.

Hume said Tuesday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that Biden has always wanted to be president and sees the office as a capstone to his career in government.

"I think he's always wanted to be president," he said. "He's tried it repeatedly. It hasn't worked out. I think he thinks perhaps now it is his turn. I think he wants to be president because I think it represents the culmination of his career."

However, Carlson said the Delaware Democrat's recent remarks on his White House aspirations may muddy that claim.

Speaking to the press, Biden claimed he is "the most qualified person to" be president.

"Could I die happily not having heard 'Hail to the Chief' played for me? Yeah. ... The longer I've been around, the less that appeals to me. I've watched up close and personal what eight years in the White House is like," the former senator said.

In addition, Hume pointed to Biden's history of gaffes and misstatements.

He said Biden has "undone himself repeatedly," and pointed to a 1987 speech in which the then-senator appeared to "plagiarize" remarks from British Labour Party politician Neil Kinnock.

"I think his problem isn't just that he makes these gaffes," Hume said.

"He blurts these things out that are totally impolitic," he continued, though he added that the same can often be said about President Trump.