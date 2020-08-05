Ben Shapiro praises NJ gym owners who 'destroyed' 'ignorant' Chris Cuomo in heated CNN interview

CNN primetime host Chris Cuomo was rhetorically "destroyed" by a pair of New Jersey gym owners during a wild interview, Ben Shapiro said Wednesday.

Discussing the contentious exchange, "The Ben Shapiro Show," host praised the co-owners of Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, N.J., who appeared on “Cuomo Prime Time” to share their story after they were arrested for reopening in violation of state and local coronavirus guidelines.

NJ GYM OWNER DROPS F-BOMB IN HEATED CHRIS CUOMO INTERVIEW

"How ignorant is Chris Cuomo?" Shapiro told listeners. "Chris Cuomo is so ignorant that he got owned by a couple of New Jersey gym owners ... who want to reopen their gym."

"These guys, I would hazard to say they are not epidemiologists [but] they just own Chris Cuomo, it's amazing," the outspoken conservative personality went on. "I mean, they start citing stats, pointing out that the people who are dying of COVID-19 are not generally young people going to gyms, and they say, 'We are taking all the measures necessary, we are doing social distancing' .. and Chris Cuomo just gets destroyed."

Co-owners Frank Trumbetti and Ian Smith argued that their gym is just as essential as liquor stores and other businesses that were allowed to remain open when New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy forced gyms to shutter.

NEW JERSEY GYM OWNERS SQUARING OFF WITH GOV. MURPHY KICK DOWN THE BARRICADES AT ENTRANCE

"This isn’t about opening up a gym, they have violated everyone’s constitutional rights,” Trumbetti said.

“We all have the right to make a living. We all have the right to actually do what we want to do as Americans. We are promised liberty,” he added. “They have actually put such oppressive restrictions on us that it’s just unacceptable to us.”

Cuomo, known for posting workout images on social media, countered that gyms could be a dangerous place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I would argue that the gym is a place to keep people safe, this is a place where people come to build their immune systems, the strength of their body on the outside and inside,” Smith fired back. “This is a place that saves lives.”

NEW JERSEY GYM OWNERS SQUARING OFF WITH GOV. MURPHY KICK DOWN THE BARRICADES AT ENTRANCE

The CNN host eventually bickered with the gym owners over coronavirus statistics, with Trumbetti bashing Murphy in the process.

“We’re being villainized,” Smith said as Cuomo desperately tried to get a word in.

The gym owners and Cuomo then spoke over each other until Trumbetti used profanity live on air.

“Fifty-three point three percent of the deaths come from 0.6% of the population. Bottom line, that’s a f------g stat that nobody is talking about,” Trumbetti said.

Cuomo shot back, “Frank, watch your mouth, we’re on television,” despite CNN’s recent history of using profanity.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This guy is just citing stats all over him and Cuomo has nothing," Shapiro said, "because his entire propaganda appeal has been 'Trump is a bad orange man ... [but] my brother, who completely blew it in New York, is the greatest governor in the history of the world.'"

"The political agenda is hard to miss here," Shapiro concluded. It really is."

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.