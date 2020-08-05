New Jersey gym owner drops F-bomb in heated Chris Cuomo interview

CNN’s Chris Cuomo accused a pair of New Jersey gym owners of sounding like “political actors” during a wild interview on Tuesday night that featured one of the business owners dropping an f-bomb on live TV before the trio of muscle men found common ground.

Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, N.J., is facing existential consequences for reopening in violation of state and local coronavirus guidelines and co-owners Ian Smith and Frank Trumbetti joined “Cuomo Prime Time” to share their side of the story.

The gym owners declared that his gym is just as essential as liquor stores and other businesses that were allowed to remain open when the state forced gyms to shutter.

"This isn’t about opening up a gym, they have violated everyone’s constitutional rights,” Trumbetti said.

“We all have the right to make a living. We all have the right to actually do what we want to do as Americans. We are promised liberty,” Trumbetti added. “They have actually put such oppressive restrictions on us that it’s just unacceptable to us.”

Cuomo, a known fitness buff himself known for posting workout images on social media, countered that gyms could be a dangerous place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I would argue that the gym is a place to keep people safe, this is a place where people come to build their immune systems, the strength of their body on the outside and inside,” Smith said. “This is a place that saves lives.”

Trumbetti began listing the health and safety protocols that his gym has implemented as Cuomo agreed they had a strong argument for remaining open. The CNN host eventually bickered with the gym owners over coronavirus statistics, with Trumbetti bashing New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy in the process.

“We’re being villainized,” Smith said as Cuomo desperately tried to get a word in.

The gym owners and Cuomo then spoke over each other until Trumbetti used profanity live on air.

“53.3 percent of the deaths come from 0.6% of the population. Bottom line, that’s a f------g stat that nobody is talking about,” Trumbett said.

Cuomo shot back, “Frank, watch your mouth we’re on television,” despite CNN’s recent history of using profanity.

“Sorry, sir,” Trumbett said.

“I get the passion,” Cuomo responded.

Just last month, Cuomo used the phrase “bulls---t” on-air to emphasize his objection to President Trump’s Goya endorsement and the network famously uncensored the term “s--thole countries” back in 2018.

A potentially awkward situation occurred when the gym owners repeatedly mentioned people dying from coronavirus in long-term care facilities.

The CNN host’s brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, has been under fire for the way he handled long-term care facilities and nursing homes in his state. However, the “Cuomo Prime Time” namesake was able to navigate the situation without evoking his brother.

The trio continued to argue over what statistics are the most important and whether or not the gym owners appear to be political actors for mentioning Trump.

“I am the least political person you’ve ever met in your life,” Trumbetti said in response to criticism from Cuomo.

“You brought it up in this interview when it had no place in it,” Cuomo said. “I’m just saying, be careful. If you get seen as a political actor, then you’re going to get treated as a political combatant.”

Trumbetti responded that he “couldn’t give two craps about politics” and declared he thought blue states were simply surrounded by water until recently, which prompted a chuckle from Cuomo.

The wild interview wrapped up with the trio playing nice, as Cuomo told the gym owners they’re welcomed back on the show as the story unfolds.

