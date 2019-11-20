Shapiro says Chick-fil-A bowing to 'lords of political correctness': The left 'will never be satisfied'

Chick-fil-A is "idiotic" for caving in to the pressures of political correctness by ceasing donations to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and The Salvation Army, said Ben Shapiro on "Fox News @ Night" Tuesday.

In the past, the fast-food chain has been highly criticized for donating to organizations that have been accused of harboring anti-LGBTQ+ views, though the restaurant and its foundation have always denied that they sought out these groups particularly for their stances on those issues.

"The left will never be satisfied," Shapiro said. "Once you give an inch to the left with regard to your fundamental principles, the left will never stop. If Chick-fil-A believes that they bought off the left through all of this and that the left is suddenly going to start switching their dollars over from whatever vegan restaurants they are patronizing... They've got another thing coming... They're going to lose a lot of supporters on the right who feel like they surrendered to nasty, censorious cancel culture."

"The fact that Chick-fil-A decided to bow down before the lords of political correctness and then cut Christian charities out because those Christian charities happen not to support same-sex marriage militantly, is pretty astonishing and it's a horrible sign for our culture," he added.

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott voiced his displeasure on Twitter Monday and said he would rather eat at a competing barbeque restaurant than patronize Chick-fil-A.

"I'm headed to Bill Miller's tonight," Abbott tweeted.

Shapiro said if Americans chose to only patronize businesses with which they agree politically, it would cause politics to spill over into other areas of life, and tear the nation apart.

"The real question is if you are going to start boycotting businesses based on the personal views of the owners of the business -- well then we're going to end up with basically a two-tiered political system in every aspect of American life and the country can’t last that way," he said.

"If I literally have to check out the political donation record of the restaurant’s owner where I go to patronize the burger I don’t know how we're going to last as a country this way."

Chick-fil-A stopped giving money to several conservative Christian groups in 2012 following backlash to CEO Dan Cathy’s comments opposing gay marriage, but the chain continued to donate to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and The Salvation Army.

According to a statement to Business Insider, the donations were part of a multiyear commitment the brand had made to both organizations, which ended in 2018.

Fox News' Alexandra Deabler contributed to this report.