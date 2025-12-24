Expand / Collapse search
Media

Amy Coney Barrett calls Roe v Wade 'free-floating' decision that judges 'read into' Constitution

Justice Barrett sided with majority in the 2022 Dobbs decision that overturned landmark 1973 ruling

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley , Marc Tamasco Fox News
Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett offers insight into Roe decision

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett offers insight into Roe decision

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett appeared on ‘Bishop Barron Presents’ Monday, where she detailed the logic behind the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in 2022.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett called out flaws in Roe v. Wade in a new interview while discussing her vote to overturn the landmark 1973 Supreme Court ruling

"The problem with Roe was … there's nothing in the Constitution, certainly, that speaks to abortion, that speaks to medical procedures," Barrett told Bishop Robert Barron of Minnesota on his show "Bishop Barron Presents."

"The best defense of Roe — the commonly thought defense of Roe — was that it was grounded in the word ‘liberty,' in the due process clause, that we protect life, liberty and property, [and] it can't be taken away without due process of law," Barrett said.

DEMOCRATS ESCALATE ANTI-TRUMP LAWFARE BY TARGETING CONGRESS IN PLANNED PARENTHOOD FUNDING FIGHT

Justice Amy Coney Barrett at the Nixon Library

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett is interviewed by Nixon Foundation board member Hugh Hewitt at the Nixon Presidential Library & Museum in in Yorba Linda, Calif., Sept. 10. (Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

"That word ‘liberty’ can't be an open vessel or an empty vessel in which judges can just read into it whatever rights they want because, otherwise, we lose the democracy in our democratic society," she continued.

Barrett said her personal problem with Roe stemmed from the justices' "free-floating" decision that "read into the Constitution."

AMY CONEY BARRETT DEFENDS SUPREME COURT'S DOBBS DECISION WHEN PRESSED BY CBS

Pro-life and pro-choice protesters demonstrate outside the Supreme Court building

Activists for and against abortion demonstrate outside the Supreme Court of the United States in Washington, D.C., in 2022. (Allison Robbert/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The Trump appointee, who filled the seat of late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in 2020, sided with Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Chief Justice John Roberts for the majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health in 2022, overturning Roe v. Wade and declaring that the Constitution does not confer the right to abortion. 

Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan dissented.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett says judges are 'nonpartisan': We are all 'trying to get it right' Video

Barrett argued that the Constitution is difficult to amend because it reflects a "supermajority consensus," adding that the rights and structural guarantees made in the Constitution are ones already approved by the vast majority of the American people.

"Roe told Americans what they should agree to, rather than what they have already agreed to in the Constitution," she said.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

