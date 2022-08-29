Atlantic op-ed predicts nightmare scenario of 2nd Trump term where ‘America is no longer a liberal democracy’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Atlantic contributor Jonathan Rauch published a theoretical doomsday scenario on Monday of what America would look like under Trump’s second term.

Rauch claimed that many people "have been warning that a second Trump term could bring about the extinction of American democracy" and "Essential features of the system, including the rule of law, honest vote tallies, and orderly succession, would be at risk."

"[W]e can do more than just speculate about how a second Trump term would unfold, because the MAGA movement has been telegraphing its plans in some detail," he asserted, combined with looking at Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

He gamed out a scenario where "Trump wins a fair Electoral College victory," suggesting that Trump would engage in a sinister series of authoritarian steps, including "install toadies in key positions," "intimidate the career bureaucracy," "co-opt the armed forces," "bring law enforcement to heel" and "weaponize the pardon."

The final step he described was to completely undermine rule of law and "defy court orders."

The author suggested, "As he has always done," Trump will use "every tactic in the book to contest, stonewall, tangle, and politicize litigation." But, a future, empowered Trump in his second term would "simply ignore[]" any court losses.

He continued, "Yet having been reinstated and never again to face voters, Trump now has no compunctions. The courts’ orders, he claims, are illegitimate machinations of Democrats and the ‘deep state.’"

"And so we arrive: With the courts relegated to advisory status, the rule of law no longer obtains. In other words, America is no longer a liberal democracy, and by this point, there is not much anyone can do about it," Rauch speculated.

The piece suggested that Republicans in that scenario "are now so thoroughly complicit in his misdeeds that anything that jeopardizes him politically or legally also jeopardizes them."

As a result, Rauch warned that these same Republicans would enable Trump to the point his power would be unchecked.

"Unless Democrats drive Republicans into the political wilderness, overriding his veto (which requires a two-thirds vote of both chambers) is nigh-on impossible. Impeachment no longer frightens or even concerns him, because he has weathered two attempts and come back triumphantly," he explained.

Rauch railed again against Trump supporters for shielding him from other institutions.

"Of course, there are congressional hearings, contempt-of-court orders, outraged New York Times editorials. Trump needn’t care," the author theorized. "The MAGA base, conservative media, and plenty of Republicans in Congress defend their leader with whatever untruths, conspiracy theories, and what-abouts are needed."

The piece concluded that Trump’s powers would then be "determined by what he can get away with," and finally, "Trump has demonstrated in the United States what Orbán proved in Hungary: The public will accept authoritarianism, provided it is of the creeping variety."