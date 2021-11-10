Expand / Collapse search
Arizona AG files lawsuit over Biden vaccine mandate: 'No authority' in the Constitution

Brnovich says the administration is using the COVID crisis to take 'unprecedented power'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Arizona files lawsuit over Biden's vaccine mandate: 'No authority’ in the Constitution Video

Arizona files lawsuit over Biden's vaccine mandate: 'No authority’ in the Constitution

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich says the latest lawsuit involves pushing back on the mandate that covers federal employees and federal contractors

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich spoke out on the state's lawsuit against the Biden administration's vaccine mandate during an appearance on "America Reports."

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION ASKS FEDERAL APPEALS COURT TO LIFT ORDER BLOCKING COVID-19 VACCINE MANDATE

MARK BRNOVICH: This is one of several lawsuits going on. Our lawsuit is the first one and ours focuses on the Biden administration attempting to have federal employees and federal contractors mandate that their employees get the vaccine. We think it’s clearly unconstitutional. The president has no authority in that anywhere in the constitution. It sets a very, very dangerous precedent because at the end of the day our U.S. constitution can’t be masked, can’t be distanced and it should never be canceled. And that’s what the Biden administration is essentially trying to do. They’re using this COVID crisis in order to take unprecedented power that the federal government doesn’t have. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

