Anti-Israel protest organizer who won MLK Jr award reportedly called for ‘death and worse’ against Zionists

Salma Hamamy, the president of an anti-Israel group at University of Michigan, reportedly called for Zionists to face death and a fate worse than death in a social media post.

Hamamy has been profiled by media outlets such as The New York Times, which touted her in February as "one of the most prominent faces of the pro-Palestinian movement on campus" who managed to have a "civil" conversation with a Zionist counter-protester.

Since then, Hamamy has faced backlash for an alleged post on Instagram where she wrote, "Until my last breath I will utter death to every single individual who supports the Zionist state. Death and more. Death and worse."

The StopAntisemitism organization shared a purported screenshot of the post and wrote, "Let's hope this lunatic doesn't end up going into the medical field."

In a piece arguing that former President Trump and pro-Israel activists on the right want the divisive protests to continue, Intelligencer’s Jonathan Chait was one of multiple sources who noted that Hamamy had been given "the university’s prestigious award for students ‘who best exemplify the leadership and extraordinary vision of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’"

Chait noted further that "The most violent and unhinged statements are coming not from the periphery of the protests but from their leadership, because the most committed members of these groups have most thoroughly absorbed their radical commitments and relentless dehumanization of political opponents."

During an appearance on Dr. Phil, Hamamy argued that Israelis have "every right to go and combat with Hamas, but I don’t think that they have the right for 92% of the death count to be civilians."

She also argued that her ideology was being deliberately mischaracterized by critics.

"When you guys are trying to say that we are calling for the eradication of the Jewish people because we’re Muslim or because that is in our charter and in our belief and misconstruing our holy book and saying that we’re calling for the death of Jews, when we have not once ever said that, and we have openly stated that a liberated free Palestine means the safety of the Jewish people as well, that is inaccurate and that is trying to mislabel and misrepresent the Palestinians," she said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to SAFE UMICH and has not yet received a response.