Angel mom rips Biden over 'outrageous' immigration policy: My son should still be here

An Angel mom is speaking out against the Biden administration's immigration policy, calling the approach both "heartbreaking" and "infuriating" after reports surfaced suggesting the White House allowed dozens of covert migrant flights into Florida.

Kiyan Michael, who lost her son Brandon in 2007, appeared on "Fox & Friends" Monday to discuss the report, and how the White House has dismantled policies that were working under the previous administration.

"Brandon should still be here. He was only twenty-one years old. He was engaged to be married, our middle child, and he was just beginning his life," Michael explained.

"The Biden administration did not have to fix anything," she continued. "If we just continued that on, there would be more Americans who would be safe right now, and it is infuriating because our children should still be here."

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced over the weekend there were potentially over 70 flights that transported migrants from the border into Florida overnight, beginning in the summer.

According to the governor's office, each charter flight transported around 36 people on average, an operation that allegedly continued through September.

Meanwhile, President Biden has also come under fire for reportedly considering massive payments, of $450,000, to separated migrants under the Trump administration.

Michael slammed the report, calling the hypocrisy both "outrageous" and "unacceptable."

"It is outrageous, the fact that he wants to reward people for breaking the law when we have legal avenues to come into our country," Michael stated. "And to reward them when we know as Americans, if I break the law, I will be separated from my child."

Michael continued, "If he wants to talk about separation, we are permanently separated from our son, Brandon, and not because we decided to break the law."

"I do not believe Americans will fall for it for a moment; that our tax dollars would go and be utilized by this administration to reward bad behavior, to reward illegal activity — it's preposterous."

Initially, Biden called reports of the $450,000 payments "garbage," but walked back his claims over the weekend.

On Saturday, he argued illegal immigrants separated under the Trump administration should receive some compensation for the separation but did not specify how much that would be.