Amsterdam moves to ban smoking weed in its red-light district, prostitution still allowed

Amsterdam will ban visitors to the city's infamous Red-Light district from smoking marijuana and limit alcohol sales in the area starting in mid-May in response to complaints from local residents about noisy tourists, according to rules introduced on Thursday.

"Starting from mid-May, smoking on the street will no longer be allowed in the old inner city of Amsterdam. This should reduce the nuisance of drug use in public spaces, particularly from tourists and day-trippers," Mayor Femke Halsema of Amsterdam said in a statement. "The ban on alcohol sales will also be tightened. During times when the sales ban is in effect, shops must either cover up or remove alcoholic beverages. Finally, the closing times for hospitality and prostitution will be brought forward, giving residents more peace and quiet late at night."

As the capital of the Netherlands, Amsterdam is internationally known for its Red-Light District, which is one of the main tourist attractions in the city because of its coffee shops that sell marijuana and the legalization of prostitution.

According to a New York Times story on the decision: "The Dutch capital, known for its centuries-old canals, art scene, restaurants and historic buildings, has also attracted tourists because of its liberal attitude toward prostitution and drug use."

Businesses such as cafes, restaurants and "sex establishments with a hospitality license" must close by 2:00 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, while prostitution businesses can stay open until 3:00 a.m. as opposed to the current 6:00 a.m. standard.

The new measures taken to address rowdy tourists who disrupt locals in the late night and early morning hours, will be presented to residents and businesses and discussed in the city council before they are implemented ahead of the summer, according to the mayor's statement.

"Residents of the old city center have consistently and excessively suffered from the crowding and nuisance caused by mass tourism and substance abuse in public spaces," the statement said. "The presence of tourists also attracts many street dealers, who in turn cause crime and insecurity."

"Especially at night, the atmosphere can become grim; many people are under the influence and linger for a long time," her statement added. "This comes at the cost of the residents' sleep and the livability and safety of the entire neighborhood."

In December, Amsterdam moved to ban sex workers from appearing in windows as a way to combat nuisance tourists. The measure would shift brothel appointments to an online platform.