Alyssa Milano mocked for 'performative activism' after ditching Tesla to protest Elon Musk, 'white supremacy'

Actress Alyssa Milano’s recent move to trade in her Tesla for an electric Volkswagen has been widely criticized on social media, with Twitter CEO Elon Musk joining in the mockery.

Milano was hit for her "performative piece of activism" on "Outnumbered" Monday as she attempted to target Musk and shame Twitter advertisers.

Milano wrote in a tweet Saturday that she "gave back" her Tesla.

"I’m not sure how advertisers can buy space on Twitter. Publicly traded company’s products being pushed in alignment with hate and white supremacy doesn’t seem to be a winning business model," she wrote.

"Outnumbered" co-host Emily Compagno called out Milano for "cherry-picking" issues, noting that Milano once considered Musk a "genius."

"She was literally his greatest fan before hating him," Compagno told the panel.

"So if you're concerned about advertising on Twitter, then you have to be concerned about the $255 million advertisers have poured in while it was the biggest censorship machine on the planet."

Twitter users, many of them conservative, criticized Milano over the tweet with many pointing out Volkswagen’s ties to the Nazi Party during the early days of its inception.

Todd Piro, co-host of "Fox & Friends First," called the left's outrage as a whole disingenuous.

"You have to be crystal clear as to what is going on here: Democrats and the left, far left, seem to want this world of censorship," he explained. "They're so scared that their opinions are not going to be defensible because in many cases they're not."

Piro went on to say that Elon Musk’s push for free speech upset the norm on Twitter and threw Democrats into a "tizzy."

CPAC senior fellow Mercedes Schlapp added that on the other side of the aisle, many conservatives feel relieved under Twitter’s new management after feeling like their voices went unheard for so long.

"This is what we want. We want debate. We want discussion," Schlapp said. "We need to have a platform where both sides can basically go at it and let the best ideas win."

"Fox & Friends First" co-host Carley Shimkus clarified that Musk’s plan for Twitter still includes rules and regulations, but it won’t automatically censor contrarian ideas.

"I think that's why Democrats are so upset," she said, "because they lost that Twitter tool in their toolbox."

Representatives for Milano did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.