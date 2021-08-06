Expand / Collapse search
Allen West calls out 'amazing hypocrisy' of Texas Dems who fled to DC now vacationing in Portugal

Democrats fled Texas to ensure there was no quorum to vote on an election security bill and now vacationing in Portugal

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Allen West calls out Texas Dems vacationing in Portugal: Where’s the media that vilified Ted Cruz? Video

Allen West calls out Texas Dems vacationing in Portugal: Where’s the media that vilified Ted Cruz?

Former Texas GOP Chair Lt. Col. Allen West on the Democrats who fled to D.C. now vacationing in Portugal.

Former Texas GOP Chair Lt. Col. Allen West on "Fox & Friends" Friday slammed the media for an overall lack of coverage of the Texas Democrats who fled to D.C. and are now vacationing in Portugal amid urgent matters. 

TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT CALLS FOR SECOND SPECIAL SESSION OF LEGISLATURE AFTER DEMS SKIPPED OUT ON FIRST

ALLEN WEST: It's amazing. And when you think about the hypocrisy, I remember the winter storm and the blackout that we had, how the media from the left went absolutely apoplectic on Senator Ted Cruz when he decided to go to Cancun, but yet he was not involved in a special session. 

We have a special session here where they're supposed to be doing the business of the people of Texas, their duly elected representatives, and their constituents. My own representative, rather, Bowers is up there in D.C., as a matter of fact, but instead they run away to Washington, D.C. and now they take a vacation. 

And oh, by the way, Steve, they're still getting $221 per day. That's the per diem on the Texas taxpayer dole to obviously go to Portugal for vacation.

This article was written by Fox News staff.