Anti-Defamation League condemns Rashida Tlaib for 'blood libel' retweet falsely accusing Israelis of killing Palestinian boy

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) slammed Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., for sharing "blood libel" on social media that wrongfully claimed that Israelis were responsible for the death of a young Palestinian boy.

Over the weekend, Palestine Liberation Organization committee member Dr. Hanan Ashrawi shared an unverified tweet that alleged a 7-year-old Palestinian child was "kidnapped and executed" by Israeli settlers and was "assaulted and thrown in a water well."

"The heart just shatters. The pain is unbearable. No words," Ashrawi reacted to the tweet.

That post was retweeted by Tlaib, exposing it to the congresswoman's roughly 900,000 Twitter followers, which is far more people than Ashrawi's nearly 22,000 followers.

However, it was reported in The Jerusalem Post that the boy's death was an accidental drowning after the area was hit with heavy rain.

Ashrawi eventually deleted the tweet and offered an apology on Sunday.

"My apologies for retweeting something that’s not fully verified. It seems that the news of his being kidnapped is not certain," Ashrawi said.

Meanwhile, Tlaib never addressed the controversial retweet.

Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the ADL, sharply condemned Tlaib and called on her to apologize.

"This is an example of how the blood libel works in 2020. @Rashida Tlaib retweets a vicious lie steeped in centuries-old accusations used to demonize Jews, then says nothing when it's disproven. An apology is overdue," Greenblatt wrote on Sunday.

Tlaib, a member of the Democratic "Squad," has been repeatedly accused of making anti-Semitic remarks on social media.