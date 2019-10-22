Expansion of investigation into origin of Russia probe could now get to the core truth, George Papadopoulos says

George Papadopoulos told "The Story with Martha MacCallum" that the Justice Department’s expanding investigation into the Russia probe's origins can get to the core truth now that former President Barack Obama isn’t in office.

“What I think is going to happen is that the foreign governments… are now going to be the Achilles’ heel of the previous administration,” he said.

In attempts to uncover how the intelligence agencies handled the probe, Attorney General William Barr has been investigating the investigators and trying to uncover whether the probe into Trump’s campaign was legitimate.

Barr appointed John Durham, the U.S. attorney from Connecticut, to ensure intelligence collection activities by the U.S. government related to the Trump 2016 presidential campaign were “lawful and appropriate.”

His probe reportedly will soon focus on the roles of key Obama administration intelligence officials like John Brennan and James Clapper.

Papadopoulos said truth could come out with foreign actors not loyal to Obama, and men like Brennan and Clapper “are becoming increasingly unhinged.”

Durham has pressed forward quietly with an investigation that could ding the reputations of some of Trump's biggest critics.

Barr and Durham have already traveled to Italy to speak with law enforcement officials, and have also had conversations with officials in the U.K. and Australia about the probe, according to multiple sources familiar with the meetings.

Papadopoulos said he is awaiting the next steps, feeling he was ahead of the curve on what is being uncovered. “I was discussing foreign government involvement in the democratic process in this country.