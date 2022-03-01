Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine
Published

Belarus denies Kyiv's claim that Belarusian troops joined Russia's invasion of Ukraine

The claim comes amid Russia-Ukraine peace talks that stalled on Monday

Tyler O'Neil
By Tyler O'Neil | Fox News
In the early hours of Tuesday morning, the Ukrainian parliament – the Rada – claimed that Belarus sent troops into Ukraine, joining Russia's invasion; a claim that Belarus rushed to deny.

The official Twitter account of the Kyiv Rada announced that Belarusian troops invaded the Chernihiv region of Ukraine. The Rada cited Vitaliy Kyrylov, spokesman for the North Territorial Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko denied the report in statements published by the Belarusian state news agency Belta. Lukashenko said he had no plans to invade Ukraine.

Kyiv's claim comes amid peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in Belarus that stalled on Monday.

Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, train in a city park in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Saturday.

Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, train in a city park in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Saturday. (AP/Efrem Lukatsky)

Tyler O'Neil is an editor at Fox News. On Twitter: @Tyler2ONeil. News tips can be sent to: tyler.oneil@fox.com.