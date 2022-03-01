Belarus denies Kyiv's claim that Belarusian troops joined Russia's invasion of Ukraine

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, the Ukrainian parliament – the Rada – claimed that Belarus sent troops into Ukraine, joining Russia's invasion; a claim that Belarus rushed to deny.

The official Twitter account of the Kyiv Rada announced that Belarusian troops invaded the Chernihiv region of Ukraine. The Rada cited Vitaliy Kyrylov, spokesman for the North Territorial Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko denied the report in statements published by the Belarusian state news agency Belta. Lukashenko said he had no plans to invade Ukraine.

Kyiv's claim comes amid peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in Belarus that stalled on Monday.