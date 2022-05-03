Schumer hammers Supreme Court in floor speech, says 'we will fight it all the way'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., blasted the Supreme Court over the leaked draft opinion indicating that the court will overturn Roe v. Wade, calling it "the greatest restriction of rights in the past 50 years."

In remarks on the Senate floor Tuesday morning, Schumer blamed Senate Republicans for the Supreme Court's expected ruling, as they controlled the Senate for the confirmation of the three most-recently appointed sitting justices.

"The Republican-appointed justices reported votes to overturn Roe v. Wade will go down as an abomination – one of the worst, most damaging decisions in modern history," Schumer said, as an overturning of Roe v. Wade would eliminate a federally recognized right to an abortion.

The Democratic leader asserted that some justices "lied" to the Senate about respecting the precedent of Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, both of which will be overruled if the Supreme Court issues the opinion that was leaked to and published by Politico.

Schumer said he is planning for the Senate to hold a vote on legislation that would codify a federal right to abortion.

"This is as urgent and real as it gets," he said, stating that "every American is going to see on which side every senator stands."

"Make no mistake, the blame for this decision falls squarely on Republican senators and the Senate Republicans as a whole. who spent years pushing extremist judges, spent years confirming three far right justices to the Supreme Court, but who claimed somehow this day would never come," Schumer said. "But this day has come and we will fight it all the way."