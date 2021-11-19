Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden
Published

Biden calls for calm but says Rittenhouse 'not guilty' verdict leaves him 'angry and concerned'

The president says Americans should protest 'peacefully'

Kyle Morris
By Kyle Morris | Fox News
President Biden called on Americans to protest "peacefully" and follow the law following the jury's verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, which he said left him "angry and concerned."

"I urge everyone to express their views peacefully, consistent with the rule of law," Biden said in a statement ahead of expected protests. "Violence and destruction of property have no place in our democracy."

Kyle Rittenhouse listens as Judge Bruce Schroeder talks about how the jury will view video during deliberations in Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S., November 17, 2021. Sean Krajacic/Pool via REUTERS

BIDEN DUCKS QUESTION ABOUT WHETHER HE STANDS BY CALLING KYLE RITTENHOUSE A WHITE SUPREMACIST

Biden also stated that the White House, along with federal authorities, has been in touch with Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers's office to "prepare for any outcome in this case."

"I have spoken with the Governor this afternoon and offered support and any assistance needed to ensure public safety," Biden stated.

"While the verdict in Kenosha will leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned, myself included, we must acknowledge that the jury has spoken," Biden said. "I ran on a promise to bring Americans together, because I believe that what unites us is far greater than what divides us."

President Joe Biden

Biden also insisted he remains "steadfast in my commitment to do everything in my power to ensure that every American is treated equally, with fairness and dignity, under the law."

On Friday, jurors in Kenosha, Wisconsin, declared Rittenhouse not guilty on all counts.

During his presidential campaign, Biden shared an image of Rittenhouse in a video he tweeted attempting to link former President Trump to White supremacists. Asked Friday whether he stands by his past criticism of Rittenhouse, Biden did not answer, instead saying he stands by the jury's conclusion.

