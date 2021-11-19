PHOTOS: Protests erupt from New York to California after Rittenhouse acquitted on all charges
Protests from around the country in reaction to the verdict of NOT GUILTY on all counts for Kyle Rittenhouse.
Demonstrators protest, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Oakland, Calif., following the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wis. Asserting self-defense, Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday in the deadly shootings that became a flashpoint in the debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice in the U.S.AP Photo/Noah Berger
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 19: People protest against the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse while marching in the West Village on November 19, 2021 in New York City. Rittenhouse, a teenager, faced homicide charges and other offenses in the fatal shootings of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and for shooting and wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz during unrest in Kenosha that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake in August 2020.Photos by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 19: People protest against the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse while marching in the West Village on November 19, 2021 in New York City. Rittenhouse, a teenager, faced homicide charges and other offenses in the fatal shootings of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and for shooting and wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz during unrest in Kenosha that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake in August 2020.Photos by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images
Xochitl Johnson, center, protests the acquittal of Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the nation's debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice.AP Photo/Noah Berger
Xochitl Johnson protests, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Oakland, Calif., following the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wis. Asserting self-defense, Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday in the deadly shootings that became a flashpoint in the debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice in the U.S.AP Photo/Noah Berger
Luna Hernandez holds up a sign during a press conference, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Los Angeles, following the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wis.AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu
A protester holds up a sign, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Los Angeles, following the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wis. Asserting self-defense, Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice in the U.S.AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu
Protesters hold up a signs, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Los Angeles, following the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wis. Asserting self-defense, Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice in the U.S.AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu
Luna Hernandez holds a sign during a press conference, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Los Angeles, following the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wis.AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu
People protest Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Los Angeles, following the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wis. Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday after asserting self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice in the U.S.AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu
