Ilhan Omar tweets support of Amber Ruffin clip slamming 'f----- up' Rittenhouse jury

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., shared a video to her social media Friday night that claimed there is an "entirely different set of rules for White people" following the "f------ up" Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal.

"In case you need a reminder," the " Squad " progressive wrote in a tweet, attaching a clip from NBC late-night talk show host Amber Ruffin, who is Black.

In the video echoed by Omar, Ruffin said, "It's not okay for a man to grab a rifle, travel across state lines, and shoot three people and then walk free."

Ruffin accused the U.S. judicial system of being "blatantly and obviously stacked against people of color" and said it is "not okay for there to be an entirely different set of rules for White people."

"I don't care about Kyle Rittenhouse, I don't care about that racist judge. And I don't care how f----- up that jury must be," Ruffin added. "White people have been getting away with murder since time began."

Addressing people of color, Ruffin said: "You matter so much, that the second you start to get a sense that you do, a man will grab a gun he shouldn't have in the first place and travel all the way to another state just to quiet you."

Jurors in Kenosha, Wisconsin , on Friday found the 18-year-old Rittenhouse, who was accused of killing two people and shooting another during unrest in the city, not guilty on all counts.