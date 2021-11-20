Expand / Collapse search
Ilhan Omar
Ilhan Omar tweets support of Amber Ruffin clip slamming 'f----- up' Rittenhouse jury

Omar echoes clip blasting US judicial system as 'stacked against people of color'

Kyle Morris
By Kyle Morris | Fox News
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., shared a video to her social media Friday night that claimed there is an "entirely different set of rules for White people" following the "f------ up" Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., attends a bill enrollment ceremony for the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act in the Capitol on Thursday, June 17, 2021. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"In case you need a reminder," the "Squad" progressive wrote in a tweet, attaching a clip from NBC late-night talk show host Amber Ruffin, who is Black.

In the video echoed by Omar, Ruffin said, "It's not okay for a man to grab a rifle, travel across state lines, and shoot three people and then walk free."

Ruffin accused the U.S. judicial system of being "blatantly and obviously stacked against people of color" and said it is "not okay for there to be an entirely different set of rules for White people."

Amber Ruffin at Global Citizen Live on September 25, 2021 in New York City. 

Amber Ruffin at Global Citizen Live on September 25, 2021 in New York City.  (Photo by NDZ/Star Max/GC Images)

"I don't care about Kyle Rittenhouse, I don't care about that racist judge. And I don't care how f----- up that jury must be," Ruffin added. "White people have been getting away with murder since time began."

Addressing people of color, Ruffin said: "You matter so much, that the second you start to get a sense that you do, a man will grab a gun he shouldn't have in the first place and travel all the way to another state just to quiet you."

Kyle Rittenhouse and his attorney Corey Chirafisi listen during the trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse  on November 11, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (Photo by Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty Images)

Jurors in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Friday found the 18-year-old Rittenhouse, who was accused of killing two people and shooting another during unrest in the city, not guilty on all counts.

Rittenhouse faced a mandatory life sentence if convicted of first-degree intentional homicide.

