Hamas official demands ceasefire for hostages to be released: report

Hamas delegation is in Moscow for meetings with Russia and Iran, according to reports

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
Israeli forces conduct brief incursion into Gaza for second consecutive night Video

Israeli forces conduct brief incursion into Gaza for second consecutive night

Hamas terrorist targets were struck by IDF ground troops, fighter jets and unmanned aerial vehicles over the past 24 hours.

A Hamas official said Friday that the Palestinian terrorist group cannot release the hostages it has captured during its war with Israel until a ceasefire deal is reached, a report says. 

The Russian newspaper Kommersant quoted Abu Hamid – a member of a Hamas delegation visiting Moscow – as saying that Hamas needs to locate where Palestinian factions have taken the hostages inside the Gaza Strip, according to Reuters. 

"They seized dozens of people, most of them civilians, and we need time to find them in the Gaza Strip and then release them," Hamid reportedly said, noting that a calm environment was needed to do so. 

The development comes as the number of hostages being held in Gaza by Hamas terrorists has risen to 229, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Brig. Gen. Daniel Hagari said Friday. 

Airstrike hits Gaza Strip

Smoke rises from an Israeli airstrike in Rafah in the Gaza Strip on Thursday. (AP/Hatem Ali)

Friday's number is five more than the 224 hostages reported on Thursday, and the number is likely to change as various operations continue to unfold, Hagari said. 

Since Hamas began taking hostages during its Oct. 7 attack on Israel, only four have been released from custody – a mother-daughter duo from the Chicago area and two elderly Israeli women. 

Hagari said the IDF is investing all of its efforts into its top priority of bringing the hostages home safely. 

Yocheved Lifshitz speaks after release

Yocheved Lifshitz, 85, who was held hostage in Gaza after being abducted during Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel, speaks to members of the press in Tel Aviv a day after being released. (AP/Ariel Schalit)

Also on Friday, a senior political leader of the Hamas delegation in Moscow met with Ali Baghiri Kani, Iran's deputy foreign minister for political affairs, according to the Russian state-run TASS news agency. 

"Ali Bagheri Kani, [Iranian] deputy foreign minister for political affairs, who arrived in Moscow at the invitation of his Russian counterpart for an exchange of opinions and bilateral talks, met with Abu Marzouk, a member of the Hamas politburo," it quoted the Iranian Embassy in Moscow as saying on its Telegram channel. 

Khan Younis Gaza Strip airstrike

Palestinians inspect the rubble of a house after it was struck by an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on Friday. (AP/Fatima Shbair)

"Tehran’s priorities in talks with foreign sides are declaring an immediate ceasefire, providing aid to people and lifting the repressive blockade of Gaza," the embassy said, quoting the deputy foreign minister," the embassy reportedly added. 

Fox News’ Elizabeth Pritchett contributed to this report. 

