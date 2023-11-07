Netanyahu floats plan to control Gaza security 'indefinitely' after Hamas war

The Israeli Defense Forces said Tuesday morning that it has taken control of a Hamas military stronghold in the northern Gaza Strip.

"Over the past day, IDF troops secured a military stronghold belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the northern Gaza Strip," the IDF said in a statement. "Anti-tank missiles and launchers, weapons, and various intelligence materials were located in the compound by the troops."

An IDF fighter jet, in coordination with soldiers on the ground, struck a cell holding about 10 Hamas terrorists, according to the IDF. Ground troops then identified an anti-tank missile cell operating in their vicinity, and an IDF aircraft was directed to the missile cell.

Dozens of Hamas mortar shell launchers were also struck overnight.

"In addition, IDF naval forces struck with precise ammunition strategic targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization, including posts containing technological assets," the IDF said.

"Furthermore, IDF troops located a number of Hamas terrorists who barricaded themselves in a building adjacent to the al-Quds Hospital, and planned to carry out an attack on the forces from there," the statement continues. "IDF soldiers directed an aircraft to strike the Hamas terrorists. The attack led to significant secondary explosions which indicate the presence of a Hamas weapons depot in a civilian area."

