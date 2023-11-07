Netanyahu floats plan to control Gaza security 'indefinitely' after Hamas war
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has floated a plan in which Israel would control Gaza's security for an "indefinite period" following Israel's war on Hamas on Tuesday. President Biden has previously stated that an Israeli occupation of Gaza would be a "mistake," though Netanyahu's exact plan is unclear.
The Israeli Defense Forces said Tuesday morning that it has taken control of a Hamas military stronghold in the northern Gaza Strip.
"Over the past day, IDF troops secured a military stronghold belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the northern Gaza Strip," the IDF said in a statement. "Anti-tank missiles and launchers, weapons, and various intelligence materials were located in the compound by the troops."
An IDF fighter jet, in coordination with soldiers on the ground, struck a cell holding about 10 Hamas terrorists, according to the IDF. Ground troops then identified an anti-tank missile cell operating in their vicinity, and an IDF aircraft was directed to the missile cell.
Dozens of Hamas mortar shell launchers were also struck overnight.
"In addition, IDF naval forces struck with precise ammunition strategic targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization, including posts containing technological assets," the IDF said.
"Furthermore, IDF troops located a number of Hamas terrorists who barricaded themselves in a building adjacent to the al-Quds Hospital, and planned to carry out an attack on the forces from there," the statement continues. "IDF soldiers directed an aircraft to strike the Hamas terrorists. The attack led to significant secondary explosions which indicate the presence of a Hamas weapons depot in a civilian area."
Rep. Sara Jacobs, D-Calif., moved on Monday to force a vote on a resolution to censure Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., over his "incredibly dangerous and dehumanizing" comments conflating Palestinian civilians in Gaza with Hamas terrorists.
Jacobs filed her censure measure as a privileged resolution Monday, forcing House leadership to either bring the resolution to the floor for a vote or to table the resolution within two legislative days.
"Innocent civilians shouldn't be punished for the actions of their governments – and they’re certainly not responsible for the actions of terrorists. That applies to Palestinians in Gaza and civilians around the world," Jacobs said in a statement. "Rep. Brian Mast's comments are incredibly dangerous and dehumanizing as we continue to push for humanitarian aid to reach Palestinians in harm's way in Gaza and as Islamophobic hate crimes rise."
In moving to file her privileged resolution, Jacobs said on the House floor that Mast had been "conflating innocent Palestinian civilians with Hamas," citing several statements from Mast in which she says the Florida Republican has failed to differentiate Palestinian civilians from Hamas in the wake of the terror group's attack against Israel.
Mast "has repeatedly made inflammatory statements regarding innocent Palestinian civilians in Gaza who are in harm’s way through no fault of their own as a result of horrific terrorist attacks conducted by Hamas on October 7, 2023," Jacobs said in her resolution's introduction.
US diplomats criticized parts of President Biden's handling of the Israel-Hamas war in a leaked dissent memo obtained by Politico on Monday.
State Department dissent memos are a compilation of potential misgivings that officials may have with a given course of action, and they are typically withheld from the public. The memo largely called for the U.S. to be more willing to criticize Israeli policy following the October 7 Hamas massacre.
“We must publicly criticize Israel’s violations of international norms such as failure to limit offensive operations to legitimate military targets,” the memo reads, according to Politico. “When Israel supports settler violence and illegal land seizures or employs excessive use of force against Palestinians, we must communicate publicly that this goes against our American values so that Israel does not act with impunity.”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a joint statement Friday night with the country’s National Security Council and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs warning Israelis to take serious precautions if they travel abroad or consider postponing trips if possible.
The unprecedented travel warning comes amid a surge in antisemitic attacks against Jews around the globe in the wake of Hamas’ deadly infiltration into southern Israel on Oct. 7 and Israel’s current military response in the Gaza Strip.
From London to Paris, Berlin, Vienna and Stockholm as well as Russia, the Caucasus and especially the Middle East, Israelis – and Jews – are warned to stay alert, avoid openly displaying Israeli or Jewish symbols, and stay away from protests in support of the Palestinians.
"In the past few weeks, the National Security Council and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have identified a significant rise in antisemitism and anti-Israel incitement, alongside life-threatening violent attacks on Israelis and Jews around the world," the Israeli government statement reads.
"Such incidents are occurring in many countries around the world, including those for which no terrorism-related travel warnings have been issued," it continues, underscoring reports of violence against Jewish communities, religious and community establishments, such as synagogues, Chabad centers, kosher restaurants; Israeli businesses, Israeli delegations and even airports with flights to and from Israel are "key targets for protests and attacks by antisemitic groups."
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel will likely control Gaza's security for an "indefinite period" following the end of its war on Hamas.
Netanyahu made the comments in an interview with ABC published late Monday night. President Biden has previously warned that an Israeli occupation of Gaza would be a "mistake," though it is unclear exactly what controlling Gaza's security would entail for Israel.
“I think Israel will, for an indefinite period, will have the overall security responsibility because we’ve seen what happens when we don’t have it,” Netanyahu said. “When we don’t have that security responsibility, what we have is the eruption of Hamas terror on a scale that we couldn’t imagine.”
The prime minister went on to reiterate that Israel would not consider a cease-fire in Gaza until all of Hamas' hostages have been freed.
“The question of a cease-fire, the president himself has said that a cease-fire would be a surrender to Hamas, it would be a victory for Hamas,” he told ABC. He nevertheless left the door open to smaller pauses to allow for aid convoys or hostage exchanges.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that they have killed a commander of a Hamas battalion as of Tuesday morning.
"The IDF eliminated Wael Asefa, Commander of Hamas' Deir al-Batah Battalion," the IDF announced on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Officials say Asefa was responsible for sending terrorists into Israel on October 7. He reportedly planned additional attacks after the events of that day, which coincided with the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah.
"Asefa aided in the dispatch of thousands of terrorists to assault, abduct and murder Israeli civilians on October 7th," the post added.
In the graphic posted to X, the IDF said that Asefa was imprisoned from 1992 to 1998 for various terrorist attacks against Israeli citizens. He was reportedly involved in "the incitement and promotion of terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers for decades."
