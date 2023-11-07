Expand / Collapse search
Israel

Israel-Hamas conflict hits 1-month mark, IDF says Hamas has 'waged war on humanity'

IDF reportedly preparing for Gaza City ground incursion

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
Israeli woman begs Hamas to release family members missing for one month Video

Israeli woman begs Hamas to release family members missing for one month

Efrat Machikawa, whose family members were kidnapped by Hamas last month, voices her concerns and experiences as the war between Israel and the terrorist organization reaches the one-month mark.

The Israel-Hamas war has now reached the one-month mark on Tuesday, and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) says that "while the world might have moved on, we don't have that privilege." 

In a post on X featuring an image of a calendar with a red circle and blood on the date of Oct. 7, the IDF noted that it has been 30 days "since Hamas waged war on humanity." 

"Hamas started this war – yet it’s a war we must fight. A war we must win," the IDF said. 

The post comes as the IDF says it has once again opened an evacuation corridor for civilians in northern Gaza to move south. Israel’s military has surrounded Gaza City – the largest in the densely populated territory controlled by Hamas – as Israeli media is reporting that a ground incursion there could begin as soon as today. 

Israeli soldier in Gaza Strip

This photo released by the Israeli military on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, shows an Israeli soldier checking a rocket launcher used by Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. (Israel Defense Forces via AP)

"If you care about yourself and your loved ones, head south according to our instructions," IDF spokesman Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee wrote on X. "Rest assured that Hamas leaders have already taken care of defending themselves." 

The Israel air force announced Tuesday that "in the last day, IDF fighters took control of a military stronghold of the terrorist organization Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip, where various weapons and intelligence materials were located." 

It also said Israeli forces in Gaza "located terrorists of the terrorist organization Hamas, who had barricaded themselves in a building near Al-Quds Hospital from which they planned to launch an attack against our forces. 

Israeli army self-propelled artillery

An Israeli army self-propelled artillery howitzer fires rounds from a position near the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel on Tuesday, Nov. 6. (MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images)

"The fighters directed an Air Force aircraft to attack the terrorists," it added. "The attack led to significant secondary explosions that indicated the presence of a Hamas weapons depot in a civilian environment." 

As of Tuesday, the Israeli army said at least 31 Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza, while 1,400 Israelis overall have died since the Hamas attack on Oct. 7.  

In Gaza, the Hamas-run Palestinian Ministry of Health is claiming there are more than 10,000 civilian deaths there. 

Israel military in Gaza

Israel's military says this photo shows its troops operating inside the Gaza Strip on Sunday, Nov. 5. (Israel Defense Forces via AP)

Around 240 hostages also remain held by Hamas inside the Gaza Strip. 

Fox News’ Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.