Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE

Children held hostage by terror group: 'Bring Them Home Now' says it won't rest until all are safely returned

Faces, names and ages of innocent victims are shown

By Brittany Kasko , Sydney Borchers , Angelica Stabile Fox News
Published
Ofry Brodutch, Aviv Katz Asher, Zachri Ohad Munder

(Left to right) Ofry Brodutch, Aviv Katz Asher and Zachri Ohad Munder — they are among the hostages held in captivity in Gaza by Hamas. (Courtesy: Bring Them Home Now)

There are reportedly more than 30 young children still being held hostage by the Hamas terror group as the children's parents, families and others beg day and night for the young ones' safe release.

As a desperate father of young hostages told Fox News Digital last week in a phone interview about his missing children, "I don’t know how they’re feeling. If they’re cold. If they’re eating."

Overall, some 240 people or more are still being held captive in Gaza after the Oct. 7 terror attack on Israel. 

ISRAELI FATHER PLEADS WITH AMERICANS TO HELP SAVE HIS WIFE AND THREE CHILDREN HELD HOSTAGE IN GAZA

Shown in this gallery are the faces of innocent victims — victims that "Bring Them Home Now," a website created by the volunteer-based Hostage and Missing Families Forum, is highlighting with a "laser focus." 

Its fervent hope is that these and all the hostages will be brought back home safely to their families.

  • Agam Almog-Goldstein
    Image 1 of 36

    Agam Almog-Goldstein, 17 (Courtesy: Bring Them Home Now)

  • Gal Almog-Goldstein
    Image 2 of 36

    Gal Almog-Goldstein, 11 (Courtesy: Bring Them Home Now)

  • Tal Almog-Goldstein
    Image 3 of 36

    Tal Almog-Goldstein, 9 (Courtesy: Bring Them Home Now)

  • Emilia Aloni
    Image 4 of 36

    Emilia Aloni, 5 (Courtesy: Bring Them Home Now)

  • noam avigdori
    Image 5 of 36

    Noam Avigdori, 12 (Courtesy: Bring Them Home Now)

  • Ariel Bibas
    Image 6 of 36

    Ariel Bibas, 4 (Courtesy: Bring Them Home Now)

  • Kfir Bibas
    Image 7 of 36

    Kfir Bibas, 9 mo. (Courtesy: Bring Them Home Now)

  • ofry brodutch
    Image 8 of 36

    Ofry Brodutch, 10 (Courtesy: Bring Them Home Now)

  • Oria Brodutch
    Image 9 of 36

    Oria Brodutch, 4 (Courtesy: Bring Them Home Now)

  • Yuval Brodutch
    Image 10 of 36

    Yuval Brodutch, 8 (Courtesy: Bring Them Home Now)

  • Dafna Elyakim
    Image 11 of 36

    Dafna Elyakim, 14 (Courtesy: Bring Them Home Now)

  • Ela Elyakim
    Image 12 of 36

    Ela Elyakim, 8.5 (Courtesy: Bring Them Home Now)

  • ofir engel
    Image 13 of 36

    Ofir Engel, 17 (Courtesy: Bring Them Home Now)

  • Yuval Engel
    Image 14 of 36

    Yuval Engel, 11 (Courtesy: Bring Them Home Now)

  • Emily Kornberg Hand,
    Image 15 of 36

    Emily Hand Kornberg, 9 (iStock)

  • Avigail Idan
    Image 16 of 36

    Avigail Idan, 3 (Courtesy: Bring Them Home Now)

  • Erez Kalderon
    Image 17 of 36

    Erez Kalderon, 12 (Courtesy: Bring Them Home Now)

  • Sahar Kalderon
    Image 18 of 36

    Sahar Kalderon, 16 (Courtesy: Bring Them Home Now)

  • Aviv Katz Asher
    Image 19 of 36

    Aviv Katz Asher, 2 (Courtesy: Bring Them Home Now)

  • Raz Katz Asher
    Image 20 of 36

    Raz Katz Asher, 4 (Courtesy: Bring Them Home Now)

  • ema konio
    Image 21 of 36

    Ema Konio, 3 (Courtesy: Bring Them Home Now)

  • yuly konio
    Image 22 of 36

    Yuly Konio, 3 (Courtesy: Bring Them Home Now)

  • mia leimberg
    Image 23 of 36

    Mia Leimberg, 17 (Courtesy: Bring Them Home Now)

  • zachri ohad munder
    Image 24 of 36

    Zachri Ohad Munder, 9 (Courtesy: Bring Them Home Now)

  • alma or
    Image 25 of 36

    Alma Or, 13 (Courtesy: Bring Them Home Now)

  • Jacob Or
    Image 26 of 36

    Jacob Or, 17 (iStock)

  • noam or
    Image 27 of 36

    Noam Or, 17 (Courtesy: Bring Them Home Now)

  • Hila Rotem Shoshani
    Image 28 of 36

    Hila Rotem Shoshani, 13 (Courtesy: Bring Them Home Now)

  • Amit Shani
    Image 29 of 36

    Amit Shani, 16 (Courtesy: Bring Them Home Now)

  • nave shoham
    Image 30 of 36

    Nave Shoham, 8 (Courtesy: Bring Them Home Now)

  • Gali Tarshansky
    Image 31 of 36

    Gali Tarshansky, 13 (iStock)

  • Or Yaakov
    Image 32 of 36

    Or Yaakov (iStock)

  • Yagil Yaakov
    Image 33 of 36

    Yagil Yaakov (iStock)

  • Jacob Yagil
    Image 34 of 36

    Jacob Yagil, 13 (iStock)

  • Eitan Yahalomi
    Image 35 of 36

    Eitan Yahalomi, 12 (Courtesy: Bring Them Home Now)

  • Image 36 of 36

    Gani Yahel Shohami, 3 (Courtesy: Bring Them Home Now)


The forum offers families "holistic medical and emotional support as well as professional assistance, and advances the ongoing efforts locally, regionally and globally, to bring the hostages and the missing back home," according to the Israel-based group.

Anyone can learn more by visiting Bring Them Home Now

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

To read more about those held against their will by the Hamas terror group — and the families' pleas for help for their loved ones — see this piece below.

ISRAELI MOM RECOUNTS LAST CALL FROM TERRIFIED DAUGHTER AS ‘BRING THEM HOME NOW’ VOWS TO FIND HAMAS HOSTAGES

Kerry J. Byrne of Fox New Digital, as well as Lauren Compoli, contributed reporting. 

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 