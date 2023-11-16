NY Times Magazine poetry editor resigns in protest of Israel's 'US-backed war against the people of Gaza'

New York Times Magazine's poetry editor dramatically resigned Thursday in protest of what she calls Israel's "U.S-backed war against the people of Gaza."

"I have resigned as poetry editor of The New York Times Magazine," Anne Boyer announced in a Substack post. "The Israeli state's U.S-backed war against the people of Gaza is not a war for anyone. There is no safety in it or from it, not for Israel, not for the United States or Europe, and especially not for the many Jewish people slandered by those who claim falsely to fight in their names. Its only profit is the deadly profit of oil interests and weapon manufacturers."

While her letter makes no mention of Hamas nor the 1,200 Israelis the terrorist group murdered on Oct. 7, Boyer said Palestinians "have resisted through decades of occupation, forced dislocation, deprivation, surveillance, siege, imprisonment, and torture."

"Because our status quo is self-expression, sometimes the most effective mode of protest for artists is to refuse," Boyer told readers. "I can’t write about poetry amidst the ‘reasonable’ tones of those who aim to acclimatize us to this unreasonable suffering. No more ghoulish euphemisms. No more verbally sanitized hellscapes. No more warmongering lies."

"If this resignation leaves a hole in the news the size of poetry, then that is the true shape of the present," she added.

The New York Times did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Boyer isn't the first exit from the magazine as a result of the Israel-Hamas war. NYT Magazine writer Jazmine Hughes resigned after she was reportedly reprimanded for signing an open letter declaring Israel was guilty of "apartheid and genocide." Signing the letter was in violation of the paper's public protest policies. Fellow New York Times Magazine writer Jamie Lauren Keiles also resigned after signing the letter.

The open letter actually called out The New York Times by name, blasting its editorial board for writing "what Israel is fighting to defend is a society that values human life and the rule of law."

"We condemn those in our industries who continue to enable apartheid and genocide," the letter read. "We cannot write a free Palestine into existence, but together we must do all we possibly can to reject narratives that soothe Western complicity in ethnic cleansing."

While some were forced to resign, one Times journalist, Palestinian freelance videographer Soliman Hijjy, was rehired after it was discovered last year that he had praised Adolf Hitler on social media.

At the time, a spokesperson for The Times said it was looking into Hiijy's social media posts. But now the paper is defending its rehiring of Hijjy, telling Fox News Digital, "We reviewed problematic social media posts by Mr. Hijjy when they first came to light in 2022 and took a variety of actions to ensure he understood our concerns and could adhere to our standards if he wished to do freelance work for us in the future. Mr. Hijjy followed those steps and has maintained high journalistic standards. He has delivered important and impartial work at great personal risk in Gaza during this conflict."

