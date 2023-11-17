Tempers flare on MSNBC as Mehdi Hasan argues with Israeli official: Your government ‘killed children’

MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan launched into a heated argument with Israeli official Mark Regev, an advisor to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, live on his show Thursday.

Hasan accused the Israeli government of killing children and of spreading propaganda and false information in the wake of the Israeli-Hamas war.

"They’re dead, Mark," Hasan said, arguing that he has seen Palestinian children "with my own lying eyes being pulled from the rubble" from bombings. "But they’re also people your government has killed. You accept that, right? You’ve killed children? Or do you deny that?"

"No, I do not," Regev responded. "I do not. I do not. First of all, you don’t know how those people died, those children."

"Oh wow," Hasan said in return.

Hasan also claimed that the Israeli government was peddling "disinformation" in the wake of the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks by Hamas on Israeli, American and other citizens.

"I agree with you. We shouldn't blindly believe anything Hamas says," he said. "But why should we believe what your government says either? Your military spokesman on Monday pointed to an Arabic document in the basement of a Gaza hospital and claimed it was a guardian list on which every terrorist writes his name. But that was false."

In another tense exchange about casualty numbers, Hasan told Regev that he was avoiding his question on the issue.

"But you’re dodging my question, Mark," Hasan said.

"I’m not sure that’s true," Regev returned.

Hasan also pointed to a tweet from Israeli diplomat Ofir Gendelman who made a post "from a Lebanese short film" that the MSNBC host said was another example of "endless disinformation" from the Israeli government.

When Regev attempted to disagree with Hasan's accusations, the two launched into another back-and-forth argument.

"Allow me to answer your question!" Regev told Hasan, raising his voice. "I’m answering your question directly, if you’ll allow me. We originally said in the atrocious Hamas attack on our people on Oct. 7, we had the number at 1,400 casualties, and now we’ve revised that down to 1,200 because we understood that we had overestimated: we made a mistake. There were actually bodies that were so badly burned, we thought they were ours. In the end, apparently they were Hamas terrorists."

"When we make a mistake, we admit it," Regev said.

