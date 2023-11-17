Expand / Collapse search
IDF finds stash of mortar shells next to kindergarten classroom in Gaza

Video shows a damaged kindergarten classroom and pans into a small storage area revealing a pile of mortar shells

By Michael Dorgan , Chris Pandolfo , Greg Norman Fox News
Published
IDF releases video of mortar bombs found in Gaza kindergarten Video

IDF releases video of mortar bombs found in Gaza kindergarten

The Israel Defense Forces released a video Friday showing a stash of mortar bombs it says was hidden in the vicinity of a kindergarten classroom. (Credit: Israel Defense Forces) 

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released video on Friday showing what it says is a stash of mortar bombs hidden in the vicinity of a kindergarten classroom.

The short video shows a damaged kindergarten classroom and then pans into a small storage area, revealing a pile of mortar shells.

An IDF spokesman said the mortar shells and other weapons were recovered by soldiers in schools inside the Gaza Strip.

NETANYAHU: ISRAEL 'NOT SUCCESSFUL' IN MINIMIZING GAZA CIVILIAN CASUALTIES

Shells next to kindergarten

A photo of mortar shells next to a school classroom. (IDF)

Additionally, IDF troops also found numerous Hamas weapons hidden in the Al-Karmel elementary school, the IDF said. Those weapons are understood to consist of rocket-propelled grenades and other military equipment.

U.S. and Israeli officials have said the Hamas terrorist organization uses civilian infrastructure like schools, homes and hospitals as cover for its military activities. 

The IDF also released an image of a stockpile of weaponry and ammunition it says were seized from the Al-Quds Hospital, located in the Tel al-Hawa area of Gaza City. The IDF says terrorists are using tunnels beneath hospitals to conduct its operations. 

A stockpile of weapons in a hospital in Gaza City

The IDF also released an image of a stockpile of weaponry and ammunitions it says were seized from the Al-Quds Hospital, located in the Tel al-Hawa area of Gaza City. (IDF)

GROUPS FEAR FACULTY THAT DEFENDED HAMAS COULD SET CALIFORNIA STANDARDS: 'INSTITUTIONALIZATION OF ANTISEMITISM’

The IDF also announced on Friday that it had captured a post in Gaza belonging to the Palestine Islamic Jihad, a Sunni Islamist militant group, where they seized many rockets and other weapons.

The IDF post was a major asset for weapon production used to attack Israeli civilians and train terrorist fighters, the IDF said. It was located next to a courthouse and a Turkish hospital, according to the Israeli military.

"IDF troops searched the post and removed two trucks full of weapons, including Badr-3 rocket parts (a surface-to-surface rocket), UAV parts, and intelligence materials belonging to the [Palestinian Islamic Jihad]," an IDF spokesperson said. 

cache of wepons

The Israel Defense Forces seized a large weapons cache from a post belonging to the terrorist group, the Palestine Islamic Jihad. (Israel Defense Forces)

IDF troops also found a training tank used by terrorists to train fighters on how to capture an Israeli tank, the IDF said. 

"During the operation, an anti-tank missile was launched at the troops from an adjacent building. The troops directed a helicopter to strike the terrorist cell that launched the missile," the military said. "Furthermore, a terrorist cell fired additional shots at the troops from an adjacent courthouse and was struck by an IDF tank."

Netanyahu briefing

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP)

The seizures come as the Israeli military continues to target Hamas leadership in northern Gaza and has captured several of the terrorist group's key bases in the region.

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry claims more than 11,200 Gazans have been killed in the fighting, though they do not distinguish between Palestinian civilians and Hamas terrorists.

The war was sparked after Hamas launched a series of brutal terror attacks on Oct. 7.

Louis Casiano and Elizabeth Pritchett contributed to this report.

