DeSantis warns Biden's deployment of US troops amid Israel conflict could make them 'sitting ducks'

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis took issue with President Biden's tact of sending detachments of U.S. troops to the Middle East amid the Hamas invasion of Israel, saying the numbers of troops are too small to be effective but large enough to be a target of America's enemies.

While Vice President Kamala Harris recently said the administration has "absolutely no intention" to deploy troops to fight in Israel or Gaza, several hundred have been deployed elsewhere and about 2,000 were reportedly told to prepare for potential deployment earlier this month.

The Pentagon has said there have been 27 attacks against American troops in the Mideast in October.

DeSantis told FOX News on Tuesday that the U.S. taken ineffective actions against Iran – the suspected sponsor of Hamas terror – in that the response to attacks on U.S. servicemembers has been "abysmal."

"I look at all these attacks that are going against US positions in the Middle East, and it seems like Biden has people there that are effectively sitting ducks," he said on "Your World."

"They're there in probably too small a number to really do a whole lot. But they're in sufficient numbers where they're an inviting target."

DeSantis took issue with the Biden administration's response to Iran's attacks being "bombing a couple empty IRGC [Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps] buildings," saying that simply invites more attacks on U.S. troops.

"They're not doing anything to hold Iran accountable. And yes, the direct response to these attacks."

He said one of the attacks targeted Al-Asad Airbase in Anbar, Iraq, where he served in the Navy more than a decade ago, and that it is not a minor installation.

The governor added that whether Biden is conducting a cost-benefit analysis of troop deployment is one issue, but that additionally, there must be cogent responses to "potshots" taken at those troops, from countries like Iran or entities Hamas in the Gaza Strip and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

"You've got to do that in a way that will deter them. But you also have to be mindful of what that means – But we're not just going to sit there and allow American troops to be attacked. That is obviously unacceptable," he said.

DeSantis suspected Biden still believes he can forge a nuclear weapons deal with Tehran, saying the administration hasn't "turned the screws" to the mullahs enough financially.

"He gave them huge relief from oil revenue, from the oil sanctions. Iran's gotten a lot of revenue from that. He still hasn't taken back the $6 billion [earmarked for humanitarian aid that was held in South Korean accounts]."

"Understand, Iran is the root of all the problems for what's going on in that region. And [the Biden administration is] not doing enough."

However, DeSantis underlined he doesn't want to see the U.S. turn the situation into another Mideast war, and that when he was serving in Iraq, the mission was "murky" and the U.S. didn't achieve a clear-cut victory.

He called on Biden to explain specifically what U.S. troops are doing there, and what their objective is.

With former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley gaining-on or surpassing him in 2024 GOP presidential polls, DeSantis said he has been clearer than her and other candidates on the Israel war, as well as firmly against accepting Gazan refugees into the U.S.

He also said he respects former Vice President Mike Pence, who bowed out of the contest this week.