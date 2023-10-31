IDF: Hamas commander who 'directed' October 7 terror attack killed in airstrike
The Israeli military is carrying out expanded ground operations against Hamas terrorists in Northern Gaza in what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is now calling the "second war of independence." More than 9,700 people have been killed in the war on both sides since the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attack.
The Israeli Defense Forces and Israeli Securities Authority said troops killed Nasim Abu Ajina, the Hamas commander who they say directed the part of the Oct. 7 massacre in the Kibbutz Erez and Moshav Netiv HaAsara.
"Yesterday, based on IDF and ISA intelligence, IDF fighter jets struck the Commander of the Beit Lahia Battalion of Hamas' Northern Brigade, Nasim Abu Ajina, who directed the massacre on October 7th in the Kibbutz Erez and Moshav Netiv HaAsara," the IDF and ISA said in a joint statement. "In the past, Abu Ajina commanded Hamas' Aerial Array, and took part in the development of the UAVs and paragliders of the terrorist organization."
"His elimination significantly harms the efforts of the Hamas terrorist organization to disrupt the IDF's ground activities," the statement added.
More than 9,400 people have been killed in Gaza and Israel since Hamas launched its largest attack against Israel in decades on Oct. 7, leading to retaliatory action from Israeli forces. Thousands more have been wounded, and many others have been taken hostage by Hamas and raped, tortured and murdered.
The Israeli military succeeded in liberating a female soldier on Monday who had been taken captive by Hamas during its October 7 attack on Israel.
Private Ori Megidish, 19, was freed from captivity overnight during the ongoing ground operation. She was originally taken from the Nahal Oz base on October 7.
“The soldier was medically examined, her condition is good and she met with her family," the Israeli Defense Forces said in a statement.
Megidish was one of nearly 240 people taken hostage in the Oct. 7 attack.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised IDF for liberating Megidish.
"I commend the ISA and the IDF for this important and moving achievement, which expresses our commitment to bring about the release of all the hostages. The entire people of Israel salute the ISA and the IDF," he said.
"To the terrorists of Hamas and ISIS I say – you are monsters. We will continue to pursue you. We will continue to hunt you. We will strike you until you fall at our feet."
Fox News Digital's Anders Hagstrom contributed to this update.
Israel’s military announced Tuesday that another 300 Hamas targets have been attacked in the Gaza Strip over the last day as troops on the ground "conducted several battles with terrorist squads that fired anti-tank missiles or machine guns at the forces."
Israel Defense Forces spokesman Jonathan Conricus said the ongoing military activity in northern Gaza focuses on "the center of gravity of Hamas."
"We are hunting their commanders. We are attacking their infrastructure and whenever there is any potent target that is related to Hamas, we strike it," he said. "Now we do so with professionalism. Hamas is the enemy, not the civilian population."
The Israeli Air Force said in a tweet Tuesday that the IDF has "attacked about 300 targets during the last day, among them the shafts of anti-tank and rocket launching positions, tunnel shafts and military compounds of the terrorist organization Hamas."
"During the activities of the ground forces, the forces conducted several battles with terrorist squads that fired anti-tank missiles or machine guns at the forces," it continued. "The forces eliminated terrorists and directed air forces in order to destroy terrorist targets and infrastructure in real time."
"Fighter jets of the Air Force attacked a short time ago the infrastructures of the terrorist organization Hezbollah in the territory of Lebanon," it also said, noting that "weapons, positions and sites used by the organization were destroyed."
Fox News' Greg Norman contributed to this update.
Israeli Maj. Gen. Yaron FInkelman, head of the Southern Command, told troops fighting in the Gaza Strip there can be "no result other than victory."
The IDF released an audio message by Finkelman in which said Israel is launching an attack on Hamas and Palestinian terror groups in the strip, the Times of Israel reported.
"Our goal is one, victory. No matter how long the fighting will be, how difficult, there is no other result but victory,” Finkelman said.
“We will fight professionally and powerfully in light of the IDF values we were raised on. Chief among them is sticking to the mission and striving for victory,” he continued.
“We will fight in the alleys, we will fight in the tunnels, we will fight where necessary. We will strike the terrible enemy that stands before us.
“My fighting brothers, the residents of Be’eri, Sderot, Nir Oz, Kfar Aza, and the western Negev communities, and with them the entire nation of Israel, are all looking at us now. Like me, they also trust you and believe in you,. You are the generation of victory,” he said.
“Get to your tasks, hit the enemy, over and out.”
American troops operating in the Middle East have been faced with an uptick in attacks in recent weeks, a trend that could continue as the U.S. supports Israel's war effort against Hamas.
U.S. forces conducted airstrikes on facilities in eastern Syria last week in response to continued attacks on U.S. troops by Iranian proxies in recent weeks, striking a weapons depot and an ammo storage area believed to be used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and affiliated groups, a senior U.S. defense official told Fox News' chief national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin.
The strikes come as Pentagon officials have warned of the possible fallout of Israeli's war with Hamas leading to increased danger for U.S. forces, with one senior defense official telling reporters that they "see a prospect for much more significant escalation against U.S. forces and personnel in the near term and, let's be clear about it, the road leads back to Iran," according to a report from Military.com.
The warning came as Israel began its second phase, which saw a number of troops enter Gaza in response to the Hamas terror group's attack on communities in the country's south on Oct. 7 that saw some 1,400 Israelis killed and hundreds taken hostage. While U.S. troops are not directly involved in the conflict, forces carrying out counter-terrorism operations in Iraq and Syria have been put at increased risk, particularly from attacks by Iranian-backed proxies looking to influence U.S. support for Israel.
Fox News Digital's Michael Lee contributed to this update.
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu flatly rejected calls for a cease-fire in comments to the press on Monday.
Netanyahu compared the October 7 massacre by Hamas to the Pearl Harbor and 9-11 attacks on the U.S., saying Israel is equally justified in retaliating against Hamas terrorists in Gaza. He went on to say that Israel will continue its war against Hamas "until victory."
"Calls for a cease-fire are calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas, to surrender to terrorism, to surrender to barbarism. That will not happen," Netanyahu said.
"Ladies and gentlemen, the Bible says that there is a time for peace and a time for war. This is a time for war. A war for our common future," he continued. "Today we draw a line between the forces of civilization and the forces of barbarism. It is a time for everyone to decide where they stand. Israel will stand against the forces of barbarism until victory. I hope and pray that civilized nations everywhere will back this fight."
Israeli forces entered the second stage of their conflict with Hamas this week, greatly expanding ground operations within the Gaza strip. Military officials have warned that the war will be long and difficult.
Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this update.
The head of a United Nations agency said during an emergency meeting Monday that "an immediate humanitarian ceasefire has become a matter of life and death for millions."
Philippe Lazzarini, the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), warned against additional fighting in Gaza, where Israeli forces are launching a ground invasion to eliminate Hamas, which governs the territory.
Lazzarini warned Israel against the "collective punishment" of Palestinians and said a further breakdown of civil order following the looting of the agency’s warehouses by Palestinians searching for food and other aid "will make it extremely difficult, if not impossible, for the largest U.N. agency in Gaza to continue operating."
Lazzarini, flanked by the head of the U.N. children’s agency UNICEF and a senior U.N. humanitarian official, provided briefings to the Security Council, where the officials painted a dire picture of the humanitarian situation in Gaza after more than a million people have been displaced. The meeting comes 23 days after Hamas’ surprise Oct. 7 attacks in Israel that killed over 1,400 people.
According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, which is run by Hamas, more than 8,300 civilians have been killed and tens of thousands have been injured since Israel launched retaliatory military action aimed at "obliterating" Hamas.
UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said the death toll includes more than 3,400 children, adding that over 6,300 have been injured.
"This means that more than 420 children are being killed or injured in Gaza each day — a number which should shake each of us to our core," she said.
U.S. forces in western Iraq were targeted in another drone attack early Tuesday morning, according to a report, marking the latest in a string of assaults on American troops in the Middle East as the Israel-Hamas war continues.
Two armed drones were used against Iraq’s Ain al-Asad airbase, Reuters reported, citing a security source and a government source. The base hosts international troops that assist Iraq in defeating a terror group called the Daesh, or the Islamic State. No casualties or damage were reported.
Tuesday's attack would be the 25th on U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria since Oct. 17. The attacks have included a mix of one-way drones and rockets, resulting in the death of an American contractor and 24 injured troops, according to U.S. defense officials.
The attacks have increased in recent weeks as President Biden and other senior leaders continue to express support for Israel and its right to defend itself after one of the worst terror attacks in decades left more than 1,400 people dead, including 34 Americans.
According to Reuters, a group called the "Islamic resistance in Iraq" endorsed the attack, which took place less than 24 hours after another missile attack from the same base in Iraq.
On Monday, five rockets landed a mile away from the al-Asad Air Base.
No injuries to American soldiers or the base were reported. Coalition forces also were not injured.
Fox News' Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.
