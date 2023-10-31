IDF: Hamas commander who 'directed' October 7 terror attack killed in airstrike

The Israeli Defense Forces and Israeli Securities Authority said troops killed Nasim Abu Ajina, the Hamas commander who they say directed the part of the Oct. 7 massacre in the Kibbutz Erez and Moshav Netiv HaAsara.

"Yesterday, based on IDF and ISA intelligence, IDF fighter jets struck the Commander of the Beit Lahia Battalion of Hamas' Northern Brigade, Nasim Abu Ajina, who directed the massacre on October 7th in the Kibbutz Erez and Moshav Netiv HaAsara," the IDF and ISA said in a joint statement. "In the past, Abu Ajina commanded Hamas' Aerial Array, and took part in the development of the UAVs and paragliders of the terrorist organization."

"His elimination significantly harms the efforts of the Hamas terrorist organization to disrupt the IDF's ground activities," the statement added.

More than 9,400 people have been killed in Gaza and Israel since Hamas launched its largest attack against Israel in decades on Oct. 7, leading to retaliatory action from Israeli forces. Thousands more have been wounded, and many others have been taken hostage by Hamas and raped, tortured and murdered.