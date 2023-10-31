Haley calls for pro-Hamas protesters in US to be ID'd to warn future employers

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley said most U.S. companies likely do not want to hire someone who proverbially links arms with a terrorist organization, telling FOX News that those who demonstrate with signs and chants in favor of Hamas should be publicly identified.

Haley said that as a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, she knows that most member nations believe Hamas is a terrorist organization, and that she believes the intergovernmental organization is a farce – and that the ideologically corrupt viewpoints expressed are similar to the reason why she wanted America to split from the World Health Organization during COVID.

"I expected this from the UN, you expect all kinds of ridiculous things at the UN. I fought this battle every day for two years. What I don't expect is to see what's happening in our cities and what's happening on our college campuses, because these protests that we're seeing," she told "Hannity."

"Are you telling me that these professors, these college students, they are supporting a terrorist organization?"

She noted Hamas has murdered at least 33 Americans and taken at least 20 hostage while members of the Palestinian-governing party have chanted "Death to America, and the like.

Haley asked whether the Americans who are demonstrating in favor of Hamas or in agreement with Hamas' massacre of Israeli civilians therefore also want America to be destroyed.

"If they do, every one of them is dangerous to our country… because that's what Hamas preaches, is ‘death to America’. So when they get up there, and they hold those signs, or they get upset on why people won't hire them: it's because companies don't want to hire someone who wants to destroy our country," Haley said.

"That's why I think every name needs to be … published. Every face needs to be published. And we need to call this out for the hate that it is."

In terms of banishing the United Nations from New York or the United States, Haley warned proponents that doing so would put malign member-nations like China and Russia in charge, even if the body was to move to Western hubs like London, Paris, Brussels or Berlin.

She said that the best tact would be to partially defund it, as the United States as recently as 2017 purportedly contributed about 22% of the United Nations budget. That claim was made by then-Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and deemed "true" by left-leaning PolitiFact.

"Why do Republican and Democrat presidents stay in? They stay in because on the Security Council we're one of five vetoes. And if we don't veto these bad things from happening, these bad things happen to us," she said.

Proffered the suggestion that the NATO alliance expel Turkey, Haley said that nation has been less and less a "true partner," while host Sean Hannity claimed President Recep Erdogan is becoming increasingly radical.

Haley said that country has become more antisemitic in the wake of the Hamas invasion, as the Times of Israel reported signage above stores reading "Jews Not Allowed" while Erdogan has called Hamas "freedom fighters" and Israel a "war criminal."

However, the foreign ministry in Ankara claimed the Turkish government has not been antisemitic, calling attacks on Erdogan "slander" and saying "Turkiye's (sic) track record on this issue is spotless, unlike many countries that support Israel unconditionally today," in a statement obtained by the Times of Israel.