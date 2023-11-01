AOC accuses pro-Israel PAC of being 'extremist organization that destabilizes US democracy'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., accused a pro-Israel political action committee (PAC) of being an "extremist organization" that "destabilizes" American democracy.

The leader of the progressive "Squad" attacked the American-Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) on Tuesday night amid Israel's war with the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas.

Ocasio-Cortez — who accused Israel of committing "war crimes" last month — accused the pro-Israel PAC of being "racist" and "bigoted" toward lawmakers of color.

Ocasio-Cortez also accused AIPAC of being an "extremist organization that destabilizes US democracy."

"AIPAC endorsed scores of Jan 6th insurrectionists," the Democratic Socialist of America (DSA) congresswoman said. "They are no friend to American democracy."

"They are one of the more racist and bigoted PACs in Congress as well, who disproportionately target members of color," she continued.

AIPAC responded to Ocasio-Cortez's post, blasting the democratic socialist congresswoman over her peddling "of the same tired lies [and] spin."

"[Ocasio-Cortez] and the Squad summed up: People who disagree with us are racist," AIPAC posted on Wednesday. "AIPAC stands with pro-Israel Democrats and Republicans of all races, genders, and backgrounds who support the US-Israel alliance."

"And we oppose those who don't, like you," the group added.

AIPAC's website — which features Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens of Michigan on its "About" page — says it works to bring "together Democrats and Republicans to advance our shared mission" of advancing policies strengthening U.S.-Israel relations.

"Building bipartisan support for the U.S.-Israel relationship is an American value we are proud to champion," the website reads.

Ocasio-Cortez's post came in response to a post from AIPAC criticizing the members of the "Squad" — and Kentucky GOP Rep. Thomas Massie — for voting against the House resolution standing with Israel in the country's war against Hamas.

The "Squad" member and her progressive colleagues have been vocal critics of Israel amid the Middle Eastern democracy's war against Palestinian terrorists who sparked the conflict with their October 7 surprise terrorist attack on civilians.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., spoke at a pro-Hamas protest on Capitol Hill last month, leading to the introduction of a censure resolution from Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Greene's resolution accused Tlaib of "antisemitic activity" and "sympathizing with terrorist organizations" for her role in the protest and past antisemitic rhetoric.

Tlaib, like Ocasio-Cortez and several other House Democrats, is a member of the DSA, which has seen the departure of a founding member over the group's "morally bankrupt" response to Hamas' surprise terrorist attack.

DSA founding member Maurice Isserman announced last month that he is leaving the organization for its response to Hamas’ terrorist attack on Israeli civilians.

Isserman, who is still described on the socialists’ website as a founding member of DSA, penned a piece for The Nation headlined , "Why I Just Quit DSA."

"I left to protest the DSA leadership’s politically and morally bankrupt response to the horrific Hamas October 7 anti-Jewish pogrom that took the lives of 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and saw over 200 hostages carried off to Gaza, both groups of victims including children and infants," he wrote.

"Its statement on October 7 made no mention—let alone offering any criticism—of Hamas, declaring instead, ‘Today’s events are a direct result of Israel’s apartheid regime—a regime that receives billions in funding from the United States,’" he continued.

However, even among the anti-Israel rhetoric from the DSA and its members and the departure of a founding member over the issue, the socialist organization and progressive organizations have evaded being labeled hate groups.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, a left-wing organization that tracks and labels so-called "hate groups" across the country, is remaining silent on whether Black Lives Matter (BLM) or the DSA actions following Hamas's deadly attack on Israelis raise 'hate' concerns.

BLM Grassroots called the Iran-backed terrorist group's attacks "desperate acts of self-defense." The DSA promoted a New York City pro-Hamas rally and said the incursion was a "direct result of Israel's apartheid regime."

Demonstrators at the rally burned and stomped on an Israeli flag and taunted supporters of Israel with an image of a swastika. Others displayed signs that read, "Palestinian return by any means necessary," "Israeli apartheid & genocide funded by the U.S." and "End all U.S. aid to Israel!"

Dozens of student groups at universities such as Harvard also defended Hamas and held Israel "entirely responsible for all unfolding violence."

Fox News Digital's Alexander Hall and Joe Schoffstall contributed reporting.