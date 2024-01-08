Fox News hosting GOP candidate Nikki Haley in exclusive town hall
GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley will sit with Fox News' co-moderators Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum in Iowa on Monday evening
Former United States Ambassador to the United Nations and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley will appear in an exclusive town hall event on Fox News Channel tonight beginning at 6 p.m. ET for one hour. Fox News hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will host the only female candidate running for POTUS.
The town hall is the first of a series of three events with other Republican presidential candidates ahead of the Iowa caucuses next week. Tomorrow at the same time, Ron DeSantis will sit down with Baier and MacCallum for a town hall, and Wednesday evening beginning at 9 p.m. ET, GOP frontrunner Donald Trump will also meet with the co-moderators. Each town hall will feature a live audience.
Viewers can tune into Fox News Channel to watch the live event. Additionally, it can be live streamed on FOX Nation, FOX News Media's streaming platform, as well as FOXNews.com and FOXBusiness.com.
Republican presidential candidate and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley had a number of stand-out moments during her appearance at an Iowa town hall hosted by CNN on January 5.
Haley addressed how she plans to overtake former President Trump, the clear front-runner in the race for the Republican nomination, as well as addressing recent controversial statements she made on the campaign trail regarding slavery and the Iowa caucuses.
When asked how she planned to overtake Trump, who continues to hold a commanding lead in the polls despite Haley's recent surge in New Hampshire and Iowa, the former South Carolina governor pointed to how many of the same polls indicate she would triumph in a one-on-one matchup with President Biden.
"I defeat Biden by 17 points," Haley said, referencing one recent poll and noting it showed she would perform better than Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, another Republican candidate, in a hypothetical November contest against Biden. "If you win by double digits, you go into Washington with a mandate… It is time to move past President Trump."
Fox News' Brandon Gillespie and Aubrie Spady contributed to this report.
After Nikki Haley ran for South Carolina’s 116th governor in 2010 and won the election, she advocated for Americans’ rights and signed multiple pieces of legislation on key issues affecting the United States that became law.
Some of the bills she signed and issues she focused on included implementing voter ID, fighting second amendment rights, aiding veterans, reforming the United Nations, being an ally for Israel, contributed to repealing the Iran deal, standing for human rights and pushing back against China, Russia and North Korea, according to her campaign website.
The campaign website says that she passed ethics reform and “required lawmakers to put their votes ‘on the record,’” as a law.
Haley also focused on education and protecting the life of the unborn. She signed a charter school bill to expand school choice, removed the federal government’s Common Core standards and signed legislation regarding abortion such as the Born-Alive Infant Protection Act and the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act.
In 2011, she signed an immigration law that cracked down hard on illegal immigrants. South Carolina sued the Obama administration for an executive order that allowed temporary legal status to millions of illegal immigrants.
In 2014, Haley was reelected to serve as governor for South Carolina.
The state chapter of the National Federation of Independent Business endorsed Haley during her re-election. They praised Haley for cutting taxes on small businesses, according to ABC Columbia.
Haley signed the South Carolina Brewery Bill in 2014 that “cut restrictions” and allowed “small businesses to continue driving,” the state’s economy, Haley said. The law permitted breweries in South Carolina to serve food and alcohol in their establishment, according to The Berkley Observer.
Fox News is welcoming GOP candidate and former governor of South Carolina, Nikki Haley, for an exclusive town hall event on Monday evening. The event will run for one hour beginning at 6 p.m. ET.
Fox News hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will host the GOP presidential candidate in Iowa ahead of the Iowa caucuses on January 15. Haley will receive questions from the co-moderators in front of a live audience. Fox News announced women's issues will be a confirmed focus topic for the town hall featuring the former UN ambassador.
In August 2023, Baier and MacCallum kicked off the debate season and hosted the first GOP presidential showdown between candidates including Haley, Ron DeSantis, Chris Christie, Vivek Ramaswamy and more.
On Tuesday evening, Baier and MacCallum will host DeSantis for a town hall also in Iowa. Women's issues are expected this evening as well. In addition to the two town halls, Fox News hosts will also welcome GOP frontrunner and former President Donald Trump on Wednesday evening.
