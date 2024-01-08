Fox News hosting GOP candidate Nikki Haley in exclusive town hall

How and where to watch Nikki Haley tonight on Fox News

Former United States Ambassador to the United Nations and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley will appear in an exclusive town hall event on Fox News Channel tonight beginning at 6 p.m. ET for one hour. Fox News hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will host the only female candidate running for POTUS.

The town hall is the first of a series of three events with other Republican presidential candidates ahead of the Iowa caucuses next week. Tomorrow at the same time, Ron DeSantis will sit down with Baier and MacCallum for a town hall, and Wednesday evening beginning at 9 p.m. ET, GOP frontrunner Donald Trump will also meet with the co-moderators. Each town hall will feature a live audience.

Viewers can tune into Fox News Channel to watch the live event. Additionally, it can be live streamed on FOX Nation, FOX News Media's streaming platform, as well as FOXNews.com and FOXBusiness.com.