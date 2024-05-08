WATCH: Dem governor swarmed by anti-Israel agitators while celebrating daughter's college graduation

Democrat Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was swarmed by a group of anti-Israel protesters last week as she celebrated her daughter's college graduation at a local restaurant.

The exchange occurred at Bobcat Bonnie's, a brunch-style restaurant in Ypsilanti, Michigan, not far from the University of Michigan, when a group screaming about "genocide" in Gaza approached Whitmer.

"How do you justify genocide?" the protesters repeatedly screamed as Whitmer's security detail blocked them from coming into contact with her.

WATCH: DEM SENATE CANDIDATE CAUGHT ON VIDEO SCREAMING AT REPORTER OVER CONTROVERSIAL POLICE REMARK

The protesters continued screaming, asking how Whitmer was able to "sleep at night," and what she was doing to help Palestinian children.

"I appreciate you raising your voice in here. I'm at a graduation meal with my daughter," Whitmer responded to the group before being interrupted.

"What about all of the children that are in mass graves? What about them?" one of the protesters yelled as Whitmer asked them to "respectfully" not be disruptive.

Whitmer responded that the situation in Gaza was "heartbreaking."

BILLIONAIRE FAMILY BANKROLLING BOTH ANTI-ISRAEL GROUPS AND THESE BATTLEGROUND DEMOCRATS

The governor previously condemned chants of "death to America" from anti-Israel protesters at a Dearborn rally in Michigan last month after facing criticism for taking more than a week to do so despite the Biden administration condemning the "abhorrent and antisemitic remarks in the strongest terms" almost immediately.

"This hateful rhetoric is unacceptable, and does not represent Michigan or Dearborn," Whitmer’s office told Fox News Digital at the time. "The Dearborn community is full of hardworking, proud Americans. Our state is diverse, and we are proud of it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to Whitmer's office for comment.