Anti-Israel protests sweep US college campuses around the nation
The anti-Israel protests that have led to more than 2,600 arrests on U.S. college campuses are ongoing Friday as police are taking action at schools including MIT, the University of Arizona and Kansas University.
Police on Friday are clearing out an anti-Israel encampment set up on the campus of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, according to WFXT.
The station reports that officers started moving in and taking apart the encampment around 4:20 a.m. local time this morning.
The police action follows 10 arrests that were made Thursday of protesters who blocked a parking garage at MIT for faculty, WFXT adds.
An image captured by The Associated Press showed police in riot gear walking on the grounds of MIT while other officers in the background were dismantling the encampment.
A night of anti-Israel protests on the University of Arizona campus in Tucson has led to university police deploying tear gas, authorities said.
The University of Arizona Police tweeted shortly before midnight local time that an unlawful assembly was being held at University Park. They urged the protesters and general public avoid the area or "leave immediately" if they were present, according to the police department's X account and website.
"Police instructing unlawful assembly to disperse. Chemical munitions deployed. Avoid the area & follow directions of police," they tweeted.
Police began surrounding the encampment around midnight, and there were tweets that they fired tear gas and rubber bullets into the crowd.
Arizona Sen. Justine Wadsack (R-Dist. 17) said the protest was "disorderly" and not exactly "peaceful."
"This is not a peaceful protest when they are trespassing, stealing fencing for barriers, committing disorderly conduct, assaulting police by throwing frozen water bottles at their heads, spraying people with a mixture of CocaCola & yeast while shooting off fireworks!" Wadsack tweeted.
Just six of the 33 people arrested at George Washington University in Washington, D.C. earlier this week were students, Fox News has learned.
The GW Hatchet campus newspaper originally reported that 33 arrests were made Wednesday in order to clear the unlawful anti-Israel encampment and defacing of a George Washington statue in University Yard.
The large percentage of arrests at GWU representing non-students follows a trend of many anti-Israel protesters not being affiliated with colleges.
The NYPD reported that nearly half of their 282 arrests from the past week were not affiliated with either Columbia or City College.
Fox News Digital has reached out to George Washington University for comment.
