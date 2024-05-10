Anti-Israel protests sweep US college campuses around the nation

Police on Friday are clearing out an anti-Israel encampment set up on the campus of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, according to WFXT.

The station reports that officers started moving in and taking apart the encampment around 4:20 a.m. local time this morning.

The police action follows 10 arrests that were made Thursday of protesters who blocked a parking garage at MIT for faculty, WFXT adds.

An image captured by The Associated Press showed police in riot gear walking on the grounds of MIT while other officers in the background were dismantling the encampment.