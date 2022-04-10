Tiger Woods wraps up first Masters appearance since 2020

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tiger Woods finished up the fourth and final round at the Masters on Sunday.

He finished toward the bottom of the leaderboard but went through all 72 holes against high-level competition for the first time since he suffered devastating leg injuries in a February 2021 car crash.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Woods received a standing ovation from the Augusta National crowd as he walked up to the 18th green.

He finished 13-over par for the tournament – just ahead of Adam Scott, Max Homa, Mackenzie Hughes and Tyrrell Hatton.

It probably wasn’t the exact end to the tournament as he wanted. Woods came into the tournament thinking he could win it all and in his first two rounds he was keeping it close.

LIVE UPDATES: MASTERS 2022

In the third round Saturday, he shot his highest 18-hole total with a 79 and matched it on Sunday.

"As many putts as I had, you’d think I’d have figured it out somewhere along the line, but it just didn’t happen," Woods said after his round Saturday.

The two 78s he put together in the third and fourth round. It was one more than his first trip to Augusta as an amateur back in 1995 when he shot a 77.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Each and every day is a challenge," he said Saturday. "Each and every day presents its own different challenges for all of us. I wake up and start the fight all over again."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.